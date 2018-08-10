Defection: PDP can’t win Enugu in 2019, says APC scribe

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Few months to the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that despite defections of APC members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP cannot win Enugu State come 2019.

The state’s Secretary of the party, Chief Robert Eze, made this declaration in a chat with Daily Sun in Obollo-Afor, on Friday.

According to Chief Eze, Enugu State needed a change that would turn around the economic and political system of the state.

In his words, “APC as a progressive party is poised to get to the Lion building come 2019. We have put everything in place to make sure that this feat is actualised.

“It is no longer business as usual. We are going to vote for the people that matter. It is no longer the issue of the party in power in the state throwing money anyhow to the electorate to buy their vote.

“It is now the issue of voting for a rightful candidate and counting the votes to make sure that the votes count. So, APC is going to stop any rigging that may be perpetrated by PDP and other parties involved in the elections.

“We are very much optimistic of the victory of our party in the elections. So far, we have four candidates jostling for the seat from our party.”

On the defection of APC members to PDP, Chief Eze stressed that “As far as I am concerned, no APC member has defected to another party. It is just the PDP members; those people that want to show Nigerians what they are.

“If it is not me, it will not be another person. They came in from PDP because they were rejected and were not given any opportunity to contest any election.

“APC felt the need to allow them contest because they needed candidates to bring a change in the country. And immediately they got to that seat and saw that their ideas and that of APC as a progressive party are not the same, they have to get back to the party they belonged before. There is no original APC member that has defected.”

Chief Eze, who is one time gubernatorial candidate of ANPP in the state, enjoined all the APC members in the state to disregard the current wave of defection in the country and get their PVC ready for the 2019 general elections which according to him would be won by his party.

He, however, berated the current administration in the state, stressing that APC stands a better chance of providing democracy dividends in the state.

“APC as a party stands a better chance than any other party in the state to provide democracy dividends for the people of Enugu state.

“So, we believe that with our track record of transparency and pepple-oriented projects, Enugu people have no choice than to vote APC come 2019.”

On the rumour that the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has is planning to APC, Chief Eze said that everybody who believes in the philosophy and ideology of the patty is free to join the party provided such a person will walk in the path of the party manifestos.