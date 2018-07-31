Senator Bassey spoke against the siege laid to the residences of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, calling on the police to investigate the incidents.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senator Gershom Bassey is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream. He represents Cross River South in the Senate.

He said the July 24th defection that happened at the National Assembly was good for democracy. He also spoke against the siege laid to the residences of the senate President and Deputy Senate President, calling on the Police hierarchy to investigate the incidents.

He also explains why he made donation to the Muslim community in Calabar which has generated controversy.

What is your reaction to the defection that took place at the National Assembly?

I think it is a good thing for our country. Clearly the APC government has not done very well, by its own admission. A lot of its promises have not been kept, in fact all its cardinal promises in terms of corruption, security and economy which were the cardinal points, none of them have been met. It is as if the APC is at sea, it is confused, the ideas are not there or if the ideas are there, they are finding it very difficult to even implement the ideas. Of course that and coupled with the things our colleagues told us they were experiencing in the party are enough grounds for them to exercise their basic constitutional rights of freedom of association. They have decided to associate with us instead

of the APC, it is to be commended. Defection is healthy for democracy and reinforces our constitutional rights and freedoms.

Twenty four hours after the defection, we read that some of your colleagues made u-turn, what does that mean for democracy?

Nobody went back. In fact when you look at our votes and proceedings, Senator Soji Akanbi’s name was never among those that defected, so his name was not reflected on that day. Secondly, Senator Lanre Tejuoso said he was leaving the APC but he was not joining any party and that he would make up his mind at a later date. So, he was never a member of the PDP. So, as far as I am concerned nothing has happened to controvert what took place on the floor.

The APC senators met with Mr. President on Tuesday, what is the implication of the visit on your party?

Nothing! They have met with their party leader, our president so that is normal. And having suffered the kind of mass defection that they suffered, I’m sure they went to go and boost their morale. It is ok.

This running battle between the executive and National Assembly, what does it portends for 2019 election? And what will you tell Mr. President should you have opportunity to meet him?

There is no running battle as far as I am concerned, the executive and the legislature are doing their work. Of course our constitution is set up in such a way that there are checks and balances and in the cause of exercising those checks and balances, there will be friction now and again and that is envisaged by the constitution.

As a Senator I will tell him to listen to the National Assembly because we are his partners in progress and not his enemies or enemies of the country, we all want what is best for the country. A lot of the time, we see things in a more dispassionate way because we are more close to the people than the executive. I will say to a large extent, he should listen to some of the advice we offer, some of the motions, some of the issues that come out from the National Assembly. I think they will help the executive a great deal.