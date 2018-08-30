– The Sun News
Makpa

Defection: Nasarawa Assembly declares APC member’s seat vacant

— 30th August 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday declared vacant, the seat of a member representing Wamba Constituency, Makpa Malla for dumping All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who read the member’s defection letter made this known after the Majority leader of the House, Tanko Tunga moved a motion to declare the member’s seat vacant during the House proceeding in Lafia.

Balarabe Abdullahi, however, said that he wanted the matter to be investigated but with the voice votes from all members that the seat should be declared vacant, his hands were tight.

Makpa, who did not mention the party he is defecting to, lamented the division in the party and cited the emergence of R-APC and APC leadership as reasons for his defection.

“I wanted us to investigate the matter based on the reasons he gave for his defection but with the voice votes put on all the members, my hands are tight. I hereby declare his seat vacant,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the house to communicate the development officially to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tunga, who moved a motion for his seat to be declared vacant, cited various sections of the constitution, adding that Makpa did not tell the House the party he is moving into.

Deputy Majority leader of the House seconded the motion. When contacted, Malla described the action of the house as legislative rascality and impunity that will be challenged in court.

He said on Tuesday last week, he officially wrote a letter to the party chairman of his ward notifying him of his defection from APC to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) base on the emergence of R-APC.

He further stated that when he got wind of the house intention to suspend him, he go a court injunction order on Monday, restraining the house from either declaring his seat vacant or suspending him and the court order was served on the house immediately.

