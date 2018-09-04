Defection: My role as John the Baptist – Uduaghan

– The Sun News
Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said that his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was to mobilise virtually every PDP member in the Niger Delta region into the APC.

Dr. Uduaghan defected, last week, and said that he was John the Baptist, an indication that there is a bigger politician from the PDP who he had gone to prepare ground for in the APC.

But speaking at Olomoro in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, the former governor, who is aspiring to represent Delta South Senatorial district at the National Assembly in 2019, taunted the PDP, saying that they were confused by what he meant by being John the Baptist.

Uduaghan’s words, “They have been trying to deconstruct the meaning of John the Baptist that I used in my defection statement.

“They are breaking their heads over it and wondering who and who will Uduaghan take to the APC.

“Well, my new role as John the Baptist would be to mobilise virtually every PDP member, not just in Delta State but also in the Niger Delta to the progressives’ fold. There are some people that we will not allow to cross over. They know themselves,” he said.

Saying that the PDP has not recovered from his exit, Uduaghan vowed that his new party will take over the state by defeating the PDP in next year’s governorship election, warning that Delta State must not be in the opposition camp after the 2019 general elections.

He complained that all the things he left for the people to enjoy have been bulldozed by the leadership of the state on a vindictive mission to wipe off his legacies, adding however that just like the biblical Moses, he has pitched tent with APC to liberate Delta state from the jaws of the PDP.

“Moses grew up in the palace where everything was comfortable for him but the Lord told him that his people were suffering. He charged Moses to leave the palace so as to liberate them.

“I have answered the call to return to active politics to liberate and unite our people who have been deeply polarised by the leadership of the PDP. I have come for APC to take over and I am leading the take over squad,” he boasted.

He the battle will not be easy “but victory is sure for the party if everyone plays their parts well,” and advised youths in the state to stop fighting for crumbs from PDP, assuring that if they are hard working and purposeful, he would show them the real places to be empowered for life.

Uduaghan was in Olomoro on a condolence visit to a chieftain of his new party, Lucy Esigie, who recently lost a sister, Alice Ogri to the cold hands of death.

The ex-governor was accompanied by the state APC chairman, Jones Erue, House of Representatives aspirant for Isoko constituency, Joel Onowakpo among others.

 

