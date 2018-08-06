Defection: Group wants Tambuwal, 18 lawmakers quit position

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Following the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State from All Progressives Congress (APPC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a concern forum has demanded for the governor’s resignation as the or be forced to quit his position.

Addressing journalists, in Sokoto, on Sunday, the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Sokoto, also threatened to mobilise for the recall of all the state lawmakers that defected along with the governor.

The group, under the auspices of Concern Citizens of Sokoto State (CCSS), maintained that majority of the people of the state are totally against governor’s decision to move to the PDP.

“We are telling Aminu Waziri Tambuwal that majority of the people of Sokoto State are totally against his decision to move to PDP.

“He should be honourable enough to return our mandate by immediately resign from his position and go go wherever he chooses.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno

“For those members of the House of Representatives that decamped to PDP and those members of the State House of Assembly including a Senator that betrays his people, they shall be ready to face recall from the people that elected them.”

The group also argued that taking the mandate back from the defectors would serve as a deterrent and lesson in future for anyone who intends to take Sokoto people for a ride.

The group asked the governor to confirm or deny an allegations making rounds that each of the 18 members of the state’s House of Assembly that followed him to the PDP were rewarded with the sum of N13 million each as ‘motivational gift’.

The group, however, disagreed with the governor on Federal Government projects in the state, noting that President Muhammad Buhari has justified his love for the people of Sokoto through his laudable projects executed since inception.