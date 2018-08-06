– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Defection: Group wants Tambuwal, 18 lawmakers quit position
6th August 2018 - 2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno
6th August 2018 - Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people
6th August 2018 - Nigeria’ll celebrate end of Book Haram soon, says Okorocha
6th August 2018 - NATFORCE offers to assist FG end insecurity
6th August 2018 - 2019: ANN elects new officers in Ebonyi
6th August 2018 - BIRS terminates Tax Agents contracts
6th August 2018 - JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME
6th August 2018 - NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education
6th August 2018 - Edo Central hasn’t been well represented in Abuja – APC aspirant
Home / National / Defection: Group wants Tambuwal, 18 lawmakers quit position
TAMBUWAL

Defection: Group wants Tambuwal, 18 lawmakers quit position

— 6th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Following the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State from All Progressives Congress (APPC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a concern forum has demanded for the governor’s resignation as the or be forced to quit his position.

Addressing journalists, in Sokoto, on Sunday, the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Sokoto, also threatened to mobilise for the recall of all the state lawmakers that defected along with the governor.

The group, under the auspices of Concern Citizens of Sokoto State (CCSS), maintained that majority of the people of the state are totally against governor’s decision to move to the PDP.

“We are telling Aminu Waziri Tambuwal that majority of the people of Sokoto State are totally against his decision to move to PDP.

“He should be honourable enough to return our mandate by immediately resign from his position and go go wherever he chooses.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno

“For those members of the House of Representatives that decamped to PDP and those members of the State House of Assembly including a Senator that betrays his people, they shall be ready to face recall from the people that elected them.”

The group also argued that taking the mandate back from the defectors would serve as a deterrent and lesson in future for anyone who intends to take Sokoto people for a ride.

The group asked the governor to confirm or deny an allegations making rounds that each of the 18 members of the state’s House of Assembly that followed him to the  PDP were rewarded with the sum of N13 million each as ‘motivational gift’.

The group, however, disagreed with the governor on Federal Government projects in the state, noting that President Muhammad Buhari has justified his love for the people of Sokoto through his laudable projects executed since inception.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TAMBUWAL

Defection: Group wants Tambuwal, 18 lawmakers quit position

— 6th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Following the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State from All Progressives Congress (APPC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a concern forum has demanded for the governor’s resignation as the or be forced to quit his position. Addressing journalists, in Sokoto, on Sunday, the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi…

  • ALI NDUME

    2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno

    — 6th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South in the Senate, Ali Ndume, has thrown his weight behind the agitation for power shift in Borno by his constituency ahead of 2019, saying it was a rational move. Ndume bared his mind to journalists, in an interview, in Maiduguri, the state capital, after …

  • AJIMOBI

    Please forgive my husband, his govt. – Ajimobi’s wife begs Oyo people

    — 6th August 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has appealed to people of the state, in case her husband’s administration has hurt them, one way or another, to forgive the government, noting that their (government) days are numbered and the administration will soon expired. The governor’s wife stated this, over the weekend,…

  • Nigeria’ll celebrate end of Book Haram soon, says Okorocha

    — 6th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has assured that the country would soon celebrate the end of Boko-Haram terrorists and all forms of insurgency in the country. According to the governor, what the nation is experiencing today is part of the history that will be written for the unborn generations, adding that…

  • NATFORCE

    NATFORCE offers to assist FG end insecurity

    — 6th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Commission for the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), has offered to assist the Police and other security agencies to end growing insecurity in the country. NATFORCE’s Director General, Dr. Osita Okereke, told journalists, in Abuja, that the Commission has strengthened its structures across…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share