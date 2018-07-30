– The Sun News
Defection: Dogara won’t be impeached –Reps group

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Some members of the House of Representatives, under the aegies of Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG), have said Speaker Yakubu Dogara would not be impeached should he defect from the APC.

Therefore, the lawmakers charged the ruling APC to end efforts at stopping the Speaker from joining the PDP .

In a statement by its spokesman,  Hon. Timothy Golu, who is also  the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, yesterday, the the group noted that Dogara was not voted as Speaker by the APC, and as such cannot be removed, if he decides to leave the party.

It said, ironical, the same party that did not want Dogara to be speaker and “humiliated” during the APC’s ward congres is now running helter-skelter,  trying to prevent him from joining another political party.

“Hon. Yakubu Dogara will defect to any party he chooses without fear of impeachment from his position as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Hon Dogara was not elected by the APC to be the speaker of the House of Representatives and, as such, the party cannot take it away from him.

“It is common knowledge that the APC worked against his emergence, but, other members who saw and recognised his nationalistic spirit voted for him. In any case, he is the speaker of the House of Representatives and not of the All Progressives Congress.

“It’s laughable that the APC is running cap in hand begging the speaker to remain in a party that has, for so long, failed to acknowledge his relevance and contribution to its existence.

READ ALSO: Delta: I’ll correct PDP’s 20 years bad governance –PPA guber aspirant

“Nemesis has now caught up with the party, as the speaker and other men of conscience have decided to pitch their tents with a party (PDP) that recognises that the collective gain of Nigerians is greater than a few primordial interests,” the group said.

The the lawmakers vowed to stand firmly behind Dogara  and ensure he is not impeached,  irrespective of whichever political party,  he decides to  join.

