– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Defection: Court halts Saraki’s move to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant
16th August 2018 - FG partners Chinese firm on Smart Classrooms, Digital Education
16th August 2018 - Arrest of journalist: Fayose urges Nigerians to resist alleged FG’s recklessness
16th August 2018 - Nuggets on back pain
16th August 2018 - Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo
16th August 2018 - Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign
16th August 2018 - Acute pancreatits (2): Booze dun nit
16th August 2018 - CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society
16th August 2018 - Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness
16th August 2018 - Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant
Home / National / Defection: Court halts Saraki’s move to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant
COURT

Defection: Court halts Saraki’s move to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant

— 16th August 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A  High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained Senate President Bukola Saraki from declaring the seat of former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, vacant.

Justice Othman Musa who is sitting in Bwari district of Abuja also ordered Saraki not to impede Sen. Akpabio’s access to the Senate building or take any action aimed at “overreaching his privileges and rights as a senator pending the determination of the originating Summons of the applicant.”

READ ALSO: FG partners Chinese firm on Smart Classrooms, Digital Education

Justice Musa ordered service of the originating Summons and other processes on Saraki through the Clerk of the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate or any other Clerk or reasonable staff of the National Assembly at the Assembly complex.

The orders were made after an Ex-parte application by Akpabio’s lawyers, Chikaosolu Ojukwu and Ebere Ahanonu seeking to stop moves to declare his seat vacant following his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit has been adjourned to August 29 for further hearing.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Defection: Court halts Saraki’s move to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant

— 16th August 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A  High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained Senate President Bukola Saraki from declaring the seat of former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, vacant. Justice Othman Musa who is sitting in Bwari district of Abuja also ordered Saraki not to impede Sen. Akpabio’s access to the Senate…

  • CHINESE

    FG partners Chinese firm on Smart Classrooms, Digital Education

    — 16th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has commenced a process for the implementation of a partnership strategy that will help establish digital education institute and provision of smart learning classrooms across the country. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who led the Chinese Digital Technology giant, NetDragon…

  • FAYOSE

    Arrest of journalist: Fayose urges Nigerians to resist alleged FG’s recklessness

    — 16th August 2018

    …Says, ‘EFCC, Police, INEC, others now APC tools’ Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians, especially youths, to rise and save the country from what he alleged is the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of recklessness, saying: “Events in the last few weeks are pointers to the fact that…

  • POLITICAL

    Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

    — 16th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri National Coordinator of the South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Mr. Joseph Ambakarimo, has blamed the inability of successive governments to move the nation forward to the corrupt state of mind of the political class who, he alleged, were more committed to their selfish interests. Making this observation, in a statement issued, in…

  • KOGI

    Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

    — 16th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja With the timetable for APC primaries now out, Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi State, has counseled his appointees seeking electives offices to resign their appointments. The decision, he said, was to enable those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming polls concentrate on their aspirations as well as guard against anything that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share