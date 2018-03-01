Deeper Life Church’s new projects excite Gbagada community

Tosin Ajirire

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry is making life easier for the communities in and around its headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos. This is coming even as the church has not only sealed a pact with the communities to develop and enhance their social, economic and infrastructural facilities but has also commissioned new projects including a link bridge on Oduwaiye Street, Gbagada; traffic lights on several streets and 600-capacity multi-level car park.

The pact, which will see the church continually invest in the communities through creating and improving access roads, and which will also involve the collaboration of community members, was sealed at a town hall meeting held on Monday February 26 at Agape Hall, Gbagada, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, represented by Pastor Phillip Oluwi, pledged the church’s commitment to continue to attract development to the area.

Kumuyi, who said the meeting became necessary ahead of the opening of the ultra-modern headquarter building of the church, expressed his preparedness to always create opportunities for a two-way communication designed to sustain a regime of mutual understanding with the people.

“We are interested in building and developing this community. Our growth as a church cannot be said to be complete if it does not positively rub off on the rest of the community,” he stated.

Also speaking on the occasion, Pastor Alfred Oghene said the soon-to-be unveiled church building will attract visitors and tourists from all over the world, adding that such a development will not only boost the economy of the area but also of Lagos state.

In a related development, it was praise galore for Pastor Kumuyi, as the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode commended him and his church members for their contributions towards community development and improvement of the quality of life of the people of the state.

The commendation came on Tuesday February 27 during the commissioning of multiple projects executed by the church at its headquarters located in the Gbagada area of Lagos. Among the projects commissioned by the governor were a link bridge on Oduwaiye Street, Gbagada, traffic lights on several streets and 600-capacity multi-level car park, all built from the contributions of members of the church across the country.

Governor Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Olowu, said the Deeper Christian Life Ministry has by the projects demonstrated its willingness not only towards the spiritual uplift of its members but also the quality of life of the people in the communities irrespective of their religious inclinations.

The governor said the projects executed by the church were in line with his government’s drive towards the rebuilding and renewal of Lagos as a mega city. He then called on other religious organisations and private institutions to emulate the gesture as a means of expediting the revamp of infrastructure in all parts of the state.

“What Deeper Life Church has done is epochal and keys into the overall drive of the state government under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode towards the renewal of infrastructure projects all over Lagos, in line with the mega city ambition of the state. It is my considered view that if all other religious groups and private organisations in the state provide similar support to the government, a lot will be achieved and in a very short time, in improving the quality of infrastructure in Lagos,” the governor stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, Pastor Kumuyi said the church is deeply concerned about the comfort of the people of the communities where it is located, hence its decision to embark on the projects.

While acknowledging the giant strides Governor Ambode has made in infrastructure development and urban renewal of Lagos State, Pastor Kumuyi said the church’s projects were envisioned to support the government.

“The Lagos State government under Governor Ambode has been tirelessly working towards renewing the mega city of Lagos and I must say that this has immensely endeared him to the teeming population. What we have done is only a token of support in the drive to ensure there is a collective contribution towards the aspiration of the people of this great state for a city of comfort that we all will be proud of,” he said,

The cleric stated further that Deeper Life still has a number of other projects either under construction or at planning stages, all geared towards improving the quality of life of the people, in support of the urban renewal programme of the state government.

While thanking the various ministries and departments in the state for their support and cooperation during the construction stages of the projects, Pastor Kumuyi admitted that little could have been achieved without their cooperation.