Decline in reading culture responsible for incompetent students

NAN

Mr. Lawrence Nnamani, Principal Library Officer, Enugu State Library Board, says that decline in reading culture is responsible for incompetence among students and undergraduates in the country.

Nnamani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, January 24, that the falling standards of education in the country was due to lack of constant reading among students and the youth in general.

The librarian traced the root of the decline in reading to impatience as some youth were only interested in making quick money without acquiring knowledge that would benefit them in the long run.

He explained that their attitude towards education had lowered the level of reading, which in turn would affect every sector in the country.

According to him, students and undergraduates hardly come to read in the library these days and this is affecting their performance in academics.

“There is generally a poor reading culture among our students these days. It is only when examinations are approaching that one sees them coming to read.

“Besides, the new communication technology has also attracted our youths and this has affected the reading culture as we had in the past,’” he said.

He called on the government and parents to help in encouraging the youths to always see reading as part of life adding that it would help them to acquire more knowledge and achieve success in life.