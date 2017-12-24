Declare state of emergency on fuel scarcity, Dankwambo urges FG

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has appealed to the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

Dankwambo made the appeal in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline monitored in Gombe on Sunday.

The governor noted that the prevailing fuel scarcity has brought untold hardship on Nigerians traveling home for the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

He however warned that if urgent steps are not taking to address the matter, “Nigerians who have traveled home for Yuletide will find it very difficult to come back after Christmas/New Year celebration.”

Dankwambo’s call is coming on the heels of the promise made by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru who assured Nigerians that fuel scarcity will soon come to an end.

Dankwambo’s statement reads: “I’m appealing to the FG to declare a state of emergency on this lingering fuel scarcity in the country as it has brought untold hardship on Nigerians traveling home for yuletide.

“There’s an urgent need to call all the stakeholders to a roundtable and find an amicable solution to this fuel scarcity once and for all.

“If this fuel scarcity continues, Nigerians who have traveled home for Yuletide will find it very difficult to come back after Christmas/New Year celebration.

“Time to act is now!”