Declare state of emergency in IGR, waste management, Obiano urged

Zika Bobby

Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi) has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to, as a matter of urgency, declare state of emergency in the Internally General Revenue (IGR) and waste management, with a view to sanitising the IGR and protect the environment against flood.

Ezeonwuka made the call following activities of some revenue agents in Onitsha, coupled with poor condition of the city’s environment, which has given room for deadly floods.

At a visit to sympathise with flood victims, Ezeonwuka informed the governor that having successfully stopped motorcycle operation in Onitsha, there was need to check the menace of touts, who parade themselves as revenue collectors.

He said some revenue collectors are criminals, who have organised themselves as cabals to thwart every effort made by the state government to stop them.

“They pay government peanuts and print different types of tickets and use same to rake in millions on a daily basis. They employ drug addicted hoodlums and miscreants as agents, who, in the cause of their duties, molest, harass, intimidate and even fight members of the public, to ensure they pay, thereby, causing public nuisance,” he said.

He said few people cannot be allowed to continue to milk the state to the detriment of government.