Deception in marriage

In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife that has no womb. Apart from these, a husband may discover that his wife suffers from vaginal frigidity. HIV and children born before marriage are problems that are not restricted to any gender, which a spouse may not disclose. There may be spiritual problems hindering sex, which the victim may not even know till after wedding.

Funke got it all right. It is painful, very painful, to hear these sad stories from one’s spouse after wedding. There is no way any of them would have known without disclosure by the intending spouse. Marriage, for God’s children, is not like buying a car. It requires prayers and absolute dependence on God for His leading. Most Churches today have a Marriage Committee that ensures on satisfying specified conditions by intending couples before the Church joins them.

One of the conditions is the testimony of their conviction. Uncle may say, “I took three days dry fasting and during the third day, I dreamt. I saw Sister Mary in a beautiful wedding gown and I looked around to see, who might be her bridegroom, but I saw nobody. As I was going to sit at the gable end of the building, Angel Gabriel grabbed my hand and drew me close to her, and joined us. I woke up”. A little weeping by him, may add some colours to the testimony.

Which Church will not join a couple Angel Gabriel had joined? The testimony of Sister Mary will collaborate that of Bro John: “We were in fellowship, singing merrily, and our Senior Pastor came and told ten of us, five ladies and five guys, to stand up. I was wondering the wrong thing we did, when he started to minister on the responsibilities of a couple, quoting copiously from Ephesians 5. I did not know when I slept off. I woke up to see that I was wearing a wedding gown. The ladies with me, were also, wearing wedding dresses. The guys, including Bro. John, were in suit. They and the ladies formed my bridal train. I was wondering what was happening, when our GO held Bro. John and me, and joined us, pronouncing us husband and wife. I woke up”.