The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.
14th March 2018 - JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike
14th March 2018 - JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto
14th March 2018 - Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence
14th March 2018 - Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
14th March 2018 - Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun
14th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning
14th March 2018 - 304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun
Home / National / Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.

Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.

— 14th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin-City

The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Wednesday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to address what it termed ‘deplorable state of health sector’ in the state or face indefinite strike action.

‎Addressing journalists in Benin-City, Chairman of the Association,  Dr. Osaigbovo Emmanuel, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the state government handled negotiation with the body over the past one year.

Osaigbovo, who listed the demands of the NMA to include immediate revamping of the health sector, addressing the total decay of infrastructure, fixed and movable and employment of more doctors, said the indefinite strike action would commence on April 1 and that doctors in private practice might be asked to join in the strike action.

He said that some hospitals in the state are without doctors, adding that the 180 doctors employed by the State Government are spread across the 34 general hospitals in the state.

“The morale of doctors are very low and made worse by the fact that there are inadequate facilities as well as poor working environment.

“Doctors employed into the state hospitals are the least paid in the country due to non-implementation of the appropriate salary scale approved for doctors nationwide. This has led to continuous drain of doctors from the state hospitals.

“They have become endangered species because they are far behind their counter-parts in other states”, Dr. Osaigbovo alleged.

‎He, therefore, appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians to urge Governor Obaseki to address agitations faced by doctors in the state.

But reacting to the Doctors’ threat, the State Government said it is adopting a holistic approach to the reform of the health sector in the state.

“We urge the health professionals to exercise some patience as hasty and  tokenistic efforts cannot  produce the high standard of healthcare which the Obaseki Government has envisioned for Edo people.

“The plans have been made and partners are being sourced, and in good time the results will manifest”, the Government said in a statement issued by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.

— 14th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Wednesday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to address what it termed ‘deplorable state of health sector’ in the state or face indefinite strike action. ‎Addressing journalists in Benin-City, Chairman of the Association,  Dr. Osaigbovo Emmanuel, expressed dissatisfaction with the…

  • JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike

    — 14th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Non-teaching staff of Nigerian Universities comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike. The three unions, under the platform of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), commenced an…

  • JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto

    — 14th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Four candidates have been arrested for examination malpractices in the ongoing JAMB examination, holding in six designated centres in Sokoto State. The state coordinator for JAMB, Mr. Malami Salisu, disclosed this to our correspondent, in Sokoto, on Wednesday. He listed the centres affected to include Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto state University, Umaru…

  • Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence

    — 14th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Students and management of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), have been gripped by fear following the invasion of the school by a large youths from the host communities who reportedly pulled down about 5 kilometres of the fence of the institution. Most of the staff and students of the…

  • Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law

    — 14th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State, on Wednesday, signed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N167.899, 220,800 billion passed by the state’s Assembly. The proposed budget was submitted to the House by the Governor December 28, 2017, for passage. Governor Abubakar signed into law the proposed “Budget of Consolidation”, in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share