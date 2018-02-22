Decades without electricity: Ogun community agog as solar grid is unveiled

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Gbamu-Gbamu is a remote community in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State. With the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), the agrarian community, reputed for its cocoa, kolanuts and plantain plantations, is at present under the administration of Ijebu East Central LCDA.

Before now, the sleepy community could not boast of any tangible social amenities, and had been without electricity for over nine decades. But the village, tucked kilometres away from Ogbere Junction, off the Ijebu-Ode-Ore-Benin Expressway, came alive on Friday, February 9, when 85KWP solar hybrid mini-grid was inaugurated, to provide electricity for its dwellers.

The village was thrown into frenzy and the residents became jubilant as the N200million project, conceived and birthed as a public-private partnership between the Federal Government, state government and support from the USAID, Power Africa, European Union, GIZ and German Cooperation.

Government delegation, which included the deputy governor, SSG, Speaker of the State Assembly, Governor’s Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and other top government functionaries, was led to the event by Governor Ibikunle Amosun. On the part of the Federal Government, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, represented by the Minister of State in the ministry, Sulaiman Hassan Zarma, was on ground to unveil the project. Similarly, the EU leader of delegation, US Consul-General and his German counterpart, witnessed the ceremony.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, who also supervises the Ministry Rural Development, said the project was a testimony to the seriousness government attached to rural development. She added that though the project was in partnership with development agencies, the enabling environment provided by government could not be over-emphasized. She disclosed that the project signified a landmark achievement of government for the rural dwellers, promising that such project would be replicated in other rural areas.

The builder of the grid, Bolade Soremekun, said the project would provide electricity for over 482 houses, noting the metering system is pay-as-you-go. She urged the people to keep their eyes on the facilities and ensure they pay their bills regularly.

The EU Leader of Delegation, Kurt Cornellus, described the project as one of the interventions in providing alternative energy for the people in rural communities in Nigeria. He lamented that 45 percent of Nigerian population was still without electricity, noting those with electricity experienced epileptic power supply.

He disclosed that Nigeria spends average of $30million monthly on diesel and petrol to power generators, which he said has negative impact on the country’s economy and environment. He said search for renewable energy had become imperative, adding that rural electrification was key to the economic development of Nigeria.

Pointing out that renewable energy was cost effective, clean and environment-friendly, Cornellus, however, disclosed that 150 million euros had been earmarked by the EU for the development of alternative energy in Africa.

US Consul-General, John Bray and German Consul-General, Ingo Herbert, said their countries would continue to support Nigeria in its efforts to attain energy sufficiency.

Chairman of Ijebu East Central LCDA, Adebayo Oshikomaya, disclosed that the village has about 750 houses and urged the company handling the project to extend power to other residents of the community.

For the Baale of the village, Chief Adekunle Fayomi, it was prayer and appreciation galore. He called on government to help provide other amenities, to prevent rural-urban migration.

Zarma said similar project, through the the National Energy Support Group (NESG) and collaboration with technical partners, were being undertaken in Cross River, Niger, Plateau, Ogun and Sokoto states. He noted Gbamu-Gbamu energy project would improve water provision, healthcare, education and aid job creation for the youth of the community and its environs.

Amosun charged the people to protect the project jealously, advising them to take ownership of it, adding that it would speedily bring investment opportunities to the area. He said provision of stable power supply, would improve the educational, economic and health sectors of the nation at large.

A resident of the community, Ayorinde Babasola, described the project as a dream come true. According to him, living a larger part of his life in the community without electricity has made life a bit difficult as the residents usually paid between N700 and N1000 to board a motorcycle to Ogbere Junction to buy fuel for their generators.

For Pa Abiola Adeoye, lack of electricity had robbed the community of several business opportunities, despite the abundance of cash crops in the village. He expressed optimism that with the electricity, the youth of Gbamu-Gbamu would be able to maximize their potentials.

Basirat Raji, a secondary school student, said the birth of the project in the community would go a long way in repositioning it and paving way for other amenities. She called on government to help constructing the road leading to the community, to further open it up for investors.