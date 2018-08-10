Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics

Who gave the order for the invasion? Surely, not President Muhammadu Buhari. Who was the director-general of SSS? Surely not Daura. Rather, the SSS boss at that time was Ita Ekpenyong from the South-South. Who was the Inspector-General of Police? Surely, not Ibrahim Idris. The IG then was Suleiman Abba, from the North.

In November 2014, armed police and State Security operatives shut down the House of Representatives against members who had to risk injuries if not their lives in climbing over iron gates or brick walls to gain entrance. Again, members alleged that they were shut out as part of the plan to impeach the then Speaker Aminu Tambuwal.

Then, the crunch. For any critic who cares to know, it is just unfortunate that the career of former director-general of SSS, Lawal Daura, ended following his deployment of armed operatives to occupy National Assembly. Otherwise, Daura merely followed the vogue. Except that Nigerians have short memory and are notorious for double standard as well as prejudice against one another depending on which part of the country is a victim. Daura’s immediate predecessor(s) got away with their own crime.

Why was the DG of SSS not sacked in November 2014 for sending his men to shut down the House of Representatives? The point being made is NOT that the dismissed SSS boss was correct to have sent his men to occupy National Assembly. Instead, the argument is that if others had been dismissed in the past for tear-gassing members of House of Representatives who forced their way into the place by overcoming all barriers, that would have been a warning for former SSS boss Daura never to send his armed operatives to seal off National Assembly.

The point must be made that Daura merely followed the established pattern as proper. Just as it is wrong now to lock National Assembly with armed security operatives, so it should have been wrong in 2014 when Daura’s predecessor, Ekpenyong, shut the House of Representatives.

As it has turned out, Daura (because of his part of the country?) not only ended as a sacrificial lamb for diligently following established practice but is also being roundly condemned.

Again, in 2000, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, armed policemen and SSS operatives occupied the official residence of President of the Senate, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, at about 2am without being informed. He had to phone Obasanjo, who confirmed the invasion. Was Daura the DG of SSS or IGP at that time? The officers involved were from the South-West. Were they sacked? Another proof such invasion had been a standard practice of the SSS.

Were the invasion of the House of Representatives and eventual shutdown as well as SSS/police invasion of Senate President Chuba Okadigbo’s official residence in Abuja in furtherance of democracy in Nigeria? Poor Daura. Before invading the National Assembly with his armed operatives, he (Daura) should have ensured he was from the South-South or South-West.

Nonetheless, Acting President Osinbajo has, with the sack of Daura, refused be part of the debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics. Never again will armed operatives be involved in the struggle for political power in Nigeria. That is the overall positive side of Daura’s exit.

Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the real debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Worse still, hypocrisy is the name of the game. Here, for example, is the APC, hit by substantial members crossing to the PDP. Obviously rattled, the APC is calling on Senate President Saraki to resign and seek the post on personal recognition. APC also wants other carpet-crossers to quit their seats and seek re-election on the platform of their new parties, especially the PDP.

Yet, the same APC is currently embracing carpet-crossers from PDP. In the short term, the APC may gloat, especially towards the 2019 elections, but APC should note: Those who left the PDP for APC in 2014 have mostly returned to PDP for the 2019 elections. Logically, those leaving PDP now for APC will also return to PDP in 2019, after being elected on APC platform, beginning with the snatching of Senate Presidency in 2019. This should be noted.