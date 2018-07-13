Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal

The death toll of recent attacks in Sokoto state has risen to 39, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said yesterday.

Tambuwal said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were buried.

The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state, the latest in a string of deadly attacks across northern states.

A senator, Adamu Aliero, yesterday blamed the attack on “bandits.”

Governor Tambuwal, who received five governors on a condolence visit, said such mass killing was happening in Sokoto for the first time.

“Currently, there are three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps comprising more than 10,000 people in the affected areas,” he said.

He said security personnel have been mobilised for constant patrol of the areas.

Zamfara state’s Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who, as chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, led the condolence visit, urged leaders to cooperate to check killings and destruction of life and property across the country.

He described the incident as worrisome and noted that Sokoto State enjoyed relative peace in spite of the fact that it shares boundary with some areas experiencing problems in Zamfara.

He said: “We were in Plateau 10 days ago and, now, in Sokoto, for the same condolence, which signifies that drastic measures are needed to stop this menace.

“As leaders, we must stand up to our responsibilities, being that most of us here are affected. We are losing loved ones, property and many being injured all over the affected places.

“We need to look inward because the crime is a chain that must be stamped out. As leaders, we must cooperate and evolve measures to tackle the situation.”

Governor of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, led the gathering in prayer for the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Other governors in attendance were Aminu Masari (Katsina), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Kashim Shettima of Borno. Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Ahmad Abdulkadir and Sadiq Achida, National Vice Chairman Northwest and Sokoto State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as APC chieftain, Umarun Kwabo, were also on the visit.