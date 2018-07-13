– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal
13th July 2018 - Trump vows to end Africa’s vicious conflicts
13th July 2018 - Trump stokes Britain’s Brexit turmoil at start of visit
13th July 2018 - Syria army enters, raises flag in Daraa, cradle of revolt
13th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
13th July 2018 - US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
13th July 2018 - South Sudan lawmakers extend president’s term until 2021
13th July 2018 - Buhari blames ‘slow reading’ for failure to sign Africa free trade agreement
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Election observers slam police over teargassing, shooting party members at rally
12th July 2018 - Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election
Home / National / Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal
TAMBUWAL - DEATH TOLL

Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal

— 13th July 2018

The death toll of recent attacks in Sokoto state has risen to 39, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said yesterday.

Tambuwal said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were buried.

The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state, the latest in a string of deadly attacks across northern states.

A senator, Adamu Aliero, yesterday blamed the attack on “bandits.”

Governor Tambuwal, who received five governors on a condolence visit, said such mass killing was happening in Sokoto for the first time.

“Currently, there are three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps comprising more than 10,000 people in the affected areas,” he said.

He said security personnel have been mobilised for constant patrol of the areas.

Zamfara state’s Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who, as chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, led the condolence visit, urged leaders to cooperate to check killings and destruction of life and property across the country.

He described the incident as worrisome and noted that Sokoto State enjoyed relative peace in spite of the fact that it shares boundary with some areas experiencing problems in Zamfara.

He said: “We were in Plateau 10 days ago and, now, in Sokoto, for the same condolence, which signifies that drastic measures are needed to stop this menace.

“As leaders, we must stand up to our responsibilities, being that most of us here are affected. We are losing loved ones, property and many being injured all over the affected places.

“We need to look inward because the crime is a chain that must be stamped out. As leaders, we must cooperate and evolve measures to tackle the situation.”

Governor of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, led the gathering in prayer for the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Other governors in attendance were Aminu Masari (Katsina), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Kashim Shettima of Borno. Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Ahmad Abdulkadir and Sadiq Achida, National Vice Chairman Northwest and Sokoto State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as APC chieftain, Umarun Kwabo, were also on the visit.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TAMBUWAL - DEATH TOLL

Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal

— 13th July 2018

The death toll of recent attacks in Sokoto state has risen to 39, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said yesterday. Tambuwal said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were buried. The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state, the latest in a string of deadly attacks across northern states. A senator, Adamu Aliero,…

  • RIVERS

    Ekiti guber: Election observers slam police over teargassing, shooting party members at rally

    — 12th July 2018

    …As SDP, ADP condemn police action Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The coalition of election observers composing over 15 bodies, on Friday faulted police on its explanation that it dispersed a rally held by the Peoples Democratic Party at the pavilion in Fajuyi park on Wednesday. The coalition said using teargas and live shooting to disperse the…

  • WIKE

    Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election

    — 12th July 2018

    Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed apprehension about alleged unwarranted attack on the sitting Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose , just as it appealed to the Police to refrain from further harassment, intimidation and brutality of innocent citizens of the state till the end of election and beyond. The traditional rulers who…

  • WIKE

    Adamawa PDP protests against Ekiti police ‘brutality’

    — 12th July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola In line with the directives of their national Secretariat, members of People’s Democratic Party in Adamawa state have taken to the streets in protest of police brutality against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. The protesters who first assembled at the state Secretariat of the party, led a procession to the…

  • COURT

    Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court. Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share