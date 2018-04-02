The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Death toll rises in Gaza amid calls for independent inquiry
2nd April 2018 - Ethiopia swears in Abiye as new PM amid ethnic, youth tensions
2nd April 2018 - 30 al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia attack
2nd April 2018 - JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release
2nd April 2018 - No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku
2nd April 2018 - Easter message, Pope urges ‘end to Syria carnage’
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi
2nd April 2018 - PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019
2nd April 2018 - ACFTA: Big blunder or cautious step?
Home / World News / Death toll rises in Gaza amid calls for independent inquiry

Death toll rises in Gaza amid calls for independent inquiry

— 2nd April 2018

France24

A Palestinian died from his wounds on Monday three days after being shot by Israeli forces when a mass protest led to clashes, Gaza’s health ministry said, raising the death toll to 17.

The health ministry in Gaza said that Faris al-Raqib, 29, was shot in the stomach during Friday’s clashes east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as tens of thousands of people took part in some of the largest protests in recent years.

Hundreds of others were wounded, many of them by live fire, resulting in calls for an independent investigation by the European Union and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israel has defended its soldiers’ actions on Friday, when they opened fire on Palestinians who strayed from a main protest camp and approached the heavily fortified fence cutting off the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The military says soldiers opened fire only when necessary against those throwing stones and firebombs or rolling tyres at soldiers.

It said there were attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel, while alleging there was also an attempted gun attack against soldiers along the border.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of using the protest as cover to carry out violence.

Palestinians say protesters were shot while posing no threat to soldiers and rights groups have criticised Israel’s use of live fire.

In addition to the 17 Palestinians killed, more than 1,400 were wounded Friday, 757 of them by live fire, with the

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri

— 2nd April 2018

Olanrewaju Timothy, Maiduguri Over 12 people were killed, in an Easter Sunday attack, on Maiduguri, by Boko Haram terrorists. Members of the terrorist group had attempted to enter Maiduguri through a small community at the back of Giwa Barracks within the metropolis, two security sources said. The insurgents were met with stiff resistance by military…

  • Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release

    — 2nd April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray fervently for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl who was abducted by Boko Haram, along with other schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19. Although other…

  • No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku

    — 2nd April 2018

    • To set up 3 pilot ranches Magnus Eze, Abuja Taraba State Government has said it will not chicken out on implementing the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law recently enacted in the state. Governor Darius Ishaku, who stated this, at the weekend, said delayed implementation of the law was to ensure that people…

  • Easter Fayemi

    Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi

    — 2nd April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll. Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen…

  • PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019

    — 2nd April 2018

    John Adams, Minna If the recent “unity rally” by the Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is anything to go by, then, it appears the party that was bedevilled with a number of crisis after the 2015 general elections may have overcome its challenges ahead 2019. The party in the last two months has had…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share