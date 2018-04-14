The Sun News
Death toll in Taraba attack rises to 51

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

No fewer than 51 bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, after armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday evening.

A resident of the area, Aondoakura Adi who spoke to our correspondent said that the search for bodies was ongoing and the toll may still rise as some persons who sustained grave injuries may yet die in the hospitals or bushes where they ran to take cover.

Adi said that the tension in the area has continued to rise as the possibility of more attacks seems high. “As at this morning (Friday), we have recovered about 51 bodies but the search is still going on. We know that the casualties would increase as some of the people may not survive from their injuries. We have taken some to the hospitals but we cannot account for quite a number of persons who may have died in the bushes where they ran to take cover.

“So far, there is nothing like normalcy here. People are afraid of further attacks and are trying to escape alive,” Adi said.

He regretted that the attack was coming at a time the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was in the neighborhood and only days after the extension of Operation Ayem Akpatema (Operation Cat Race).

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th April 2018 at 6:20 am
    Reply

    Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. The enemy can hit and run, but can never exist on your God given native land, can never build on your God given native land, can never win the war. God given victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Death toll in Taraba attack rises to 51

