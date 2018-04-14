Death toll in Taraba attack rises to 51
— 14th April 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo
No fewer than 51 bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, after armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday evening.
A resident of the area, Aondoakura Adi who spoke to our correspondent said that the search for bodies was ongoing and the toll may still rise as some persons who sustained grave injuries may yet die in the hospitals or bushes where they ran to take cover.
Adi said that the tension in the area has continued to rise as the possibility of more attacks seems high. “As at this morning (Friday), we have recovered about 51 bodies but the search is still going on. We know that the casualties would increase as some of the people may not survive from their injuries. We have taken some to the hospitals but we cannot account for quite a number of persons who may have died in the bushes where they ran to take cover.
“So far, there is nothing like normalcy here. People are afraid of further attacks and are trying to escape alive,” Adi said.
He regretted that the attack was coming at a time the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was in the neighborhood and only days after the extension of Operation Ayem Akpatema (Operation Cat Race).
