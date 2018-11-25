Tony John, Port Harcourt

Five dead bodies have been retrieved from the seven-storey building that collapsed last Friday evening along Woji Road, GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The fourth and fifth lifeless bodies were retrieved from the same spot at exactly 3:50pm through intensive efforts by various security and emergency personnel.

At the time of filing the re- port, the state government has confirmed that 30 persons were rescued from the collapsed building, which was still under construction.

Commissioner for Infomation and Communications, Emma Okah, who was at the scene of the incident when the bodies of last two victims were retrieved, made the confirmation.

Okah described the incident as unfortunate and a big loss to the government, individuals and owners of the structure, adding that investigation would be carried out to unravel the cause and defaulters prosecuted. He commended the efforts of security agencies, res- cue teams and individuals involved in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, an intensive rescue operation was still ongoing, with the deployment of Julius Berger, LCC, JMS

International, EVOMEC and WARREN companies to the area.

Sunday Sun gathered from some persons, who claimed to have worked at the site, that a pregnant woman who sold cooked food was among the victims suspected to still be in the debris. The sources said that many workers, including masons and plumbers had not been rescued.