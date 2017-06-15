The Sun News
15th June 2017 - Death toll in London tower block fire now 17 – Police
15th June 2017 - Man in court for allegedly raping physically-challenged girl
15th June 2017 - Two in court for allegedly stealing N3m container
15th June 2017 - Ogun govt. seeks more forest reserves in S’ West
15th June 2017 - Qatar has huge support from US, says officials after $12b fighter jet deal
15th June 2017 - BREAKING: Father stabs three children in Germany
15th June 2017 - Algeria: Bouteflika urges spending cuts, warns on foreign debt
15th June 2017 - Anambra govt. procures flood detection equipment
15th June 2017 - Putin gives condition for lift of sanctions on countries
15th June 2017 - Borno fire service appeals for more facilities to tackle outbreaks
Death toll in London tower block fire now 17 – Police

Death toll in London tower block fire now 17 – Police

— 15th June 2017

Metropolitan Police Commander, Stuart Cundy said, on Thursday, that the death toll in the blaze that engulfed a residential tower in west London has climbed up to 17 lives and is expected to rise further.

“Thirty-seven people remain in hospital, including 17 in critical condition, Cundy said.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said it “could take weeks” for firefighters to complete a search of the gutted, 24-storey Grenfell Tower.

“I want to be realistic, this could be a long process,” Cotton said, speaking alongside Cundy.

Cotton said that many of the 250 firefighters who tackled the blaze were traumatised by the “horrendous” scenes they found.

He said that the officers had seen people jumping and throwing children from windows at the 120-home social housing block.

“I spoke to one of my officers who was very near when someone came out of the window, and he was in tears, and he is a professional fire officer.

“We like to think of ourselves as roughty, toughty and heroes, they are heroes, but they have feelings, and people were absolutely devastated by yesterday’s events.

“It was the worst thing I have ever seen, it was a horrendous, major incident of a large scale that involved so many people, and it was beyond belief.

“Words cannot describe it, it was just that truly awful,” Cotton said.

He said that the firefighters have not been able to conduct a comprehensive search of the 24-storey block of flats that went up in the flames because it is not safe for them to walk to the edges of the building.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Theresa May and other politicians have paid tribute to the firefighters.

The Fire Brigades Union, which represents most of Britain’s firefighters, earlier said the firefighters and other emergency personnel were “doing a particularly difficult job.”

The union said “the firefighters are witnessing brutal and tragic scenes with the professionalism we have come to expect from them.” (NAN)

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
