The Sun News
Latest
25th November 2017 - Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 235
25th November 2017 - PDP alleges plot to sabotage convention
25th November 2017 - Anyim under inhuman conditions in EFCC custody –Ozekhome
25th November 2017 - Pregnant woman, 2 kids burnt to death in Owerri tanker fire
25th November 2017 - Ogochukwu Agusta 08164819278
25th November 2017 - Rivers people celebrate Wike, ‘Mr. Projects’
25th November 2017 - The Lion and the Lioness
25th November 2017 - INSIDE ENYIMBA CITY
25th November 2017 - Woman’s rage: Housewife kills mother-in-law for meddling in her marriage
25th November 2017 - Orphaned by herdsmen, Plateau teenage girl loses only brother in fresh attack
Home / World News / Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 235

Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 235

— 25th November 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The death toll in a bomb attack on a packed mosque in Egypt’s restive North Sinai province has risen to 235.

Gunmen attacked and set off a bomb, killing at least 235 people in one of the country’s deadliest siege in recent memory, state media reported.

A bomb explosion ripped through the Rawda mosque roughly 40 kilometers west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish before gunmen opened fire on the worshippers gathered for weekly Friday prayers, officials said.

Witnesses said the assailants had surrounded the mosque with all-terrain vehicles then planted a bomb outside.

The gunmen then mowed down the panicked worshippers as they attempted to flee and used the congregants’ vehicles they had set alight to block routes to the mosque.

State television reported at least 184 people were killed and 125 wounded in the attack, which is unprecedented in a four-year insurgency by Islamist extremist groups.

Egypt’s presidency declared three days of mourning, state television reported, as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his security ministers to follow developments.

Ahmed Abul Gheit, head of the Arab League which is based in Cairo, condemned the “terrifying crime which again shows that Islam is innocent of those who follow extremist terrorist ideology,” his spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the attacks.

President Buhari described the attacks as heartless and dastardly in his condolence to the government and people of Egypt.

He said the killing of innocent worshippers, further reinforces the position that terrorism has no relationship or respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he reiterated that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the souls of the departed, and comfort the families of those directly affected.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP alleges plot to sabotage convention

— 25th November 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja   Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it has uncovered plans by some of its members to hold a parallel convention on December 9. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. He said the members involved…

  • Anyim under inhuman conditions in EFCC custody –Ozekhome

    — 25th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Ayim Pius Ayim, is alleged to be detained by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) under inhuman and degrading conditions. EFCC arrested the former Senate President penultimate Thursday. In a petition, Anyim’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, pointed out what he…

  • Pregnant woman, 2 kids burnt to death in Owerri tanker fire

    — 25th November 2017

    From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI Tragedy struck early evening of Friday on Owerri- Orlu road, Imo State,  as about 20 people including, two kids and a pregnant woman were burnt to death when the bus conveying them to Orlu town crashed into a diesel tanker near the Njaba Bridge between Umuaka/ Okwudor. Vincent Durugbo, who witnessed…

  • Rivers people celebrate Wike, ‘Mr. Projects’

    — 25th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Thousands of Rivers people yesterday trooped out to celebrate the state governor, Nyesom Wike, as he embarked on projects inspection in Eleme, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas. The carnival-like celebration of Governor Wike projects execution across the 23 local government areas, peaked at Slaughter Road/Bridge, where market women…

  • Private hell of women

    — 25th November 2017

    …Their tears, toil and trauma By HILDA UGWU and PEACE RAHMAN On the street, in marketplaces and inside high-end offices, the city of Lagos brims with women workers who expend equal sweat and sagacity as their male counterparts at their various works. Some of them have moved from contributing to the family’s financial pot to…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share