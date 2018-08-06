The death of Sister Grace

I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace

Tony Iwuoma

Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she intentionally lured anyone away from the Truth but she’s like a glowing damsel whose charm blows siren anywhere she goes. Some people get so charmed by her beauty they miss their steps and fall into a ditch.

Sadly too, some pastors have joined the train of drooling admirers. They fantasise and romanticise grace and adorn it with unworthy alien clothing. Once you embrace grace, they teach, you’re done forever. Sin has no effect upon you for grace has paid it all. Really?

That is why I squirm when some people talk about Sister Grace. I become suspicious because they don’t know her but see her as escape route from sin. Sister Grace is heart-broken because have dubbed her immoral and worldly. They have poisoned sweet Sister Grace but she refuses to be buried.

I was glad when one Pastor Ifeanyi Ambrose (+2348138734922) raised the alarm on the rape of Sister Grace by some so-called pastors and unbelieving believers. I was glad to know there were still remnants in the tribe of lovers of Sister Grace for who she truly is. Pastor Ambrose talked about a pastor who has a church near the mountain (Ori Oke) and people flock there but straight from the church, they end up in hell fire because unlike the Berean Christians, they don’t want to read the Bible to know the Truth and so, swallow the toxic teaching of this pastor who has a church near the mountain (Ori Oke).