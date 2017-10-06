The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - People give testimonies whenever I play saxophone –Funmilayo Ajayi (Funmi Sax)
6th October 2017 - TRENDING VIDEO: I was just fooling around with Anita Joseph -Charles Okocha, actor
6th October 2017 - Get ready for Salma Aminu’s Traits
6th October 2017 - Ikujenyo set to celebrate Afrobeat month
6th October 2017 - Arese Daniel’s double joy
6th October 2017 - Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father
6th October 2017 - With CREAM, I’m nurturing talents across Africa –D’banj, musician
6th October 2017 - Glo Music Tour: Day Olamide, Timaya set Ibadan on fire
6th October 2017 - How mum made me music star –Bukola Esin
6th October 2017 - What makes Beauty of Africa International Pageant unique –Daniel Opuene
Home / World News / Death of US soldiers: French, Nigerien forces in counter-attack

Death of US soldiers: French, Nigerien forces in counter-attack

— 6th October 2017

French and Nigerien troops conducted operations yesterday in a region of Niger where three United States Army Special Forces members were killed the day before, becoming the first American soldiers to die in West Africa in decades.

At least one Nigerien soldier was also killed and two U.S. soldiers wounded in the attack, which took place in a southwestern Niger region where insurgents are active, U.S. Africa Command spokeswoman Robyn Mack said.

France’s regional Barkhane force was asked to support a counterattack after the Niger and U.S. troops were ambushed, French army spokesman Colonel Patrick Steiger told a news conference in Paris.

“It’s not clear if the attackers knew the Americans were present,” said a Western security source. “Initial information suggests there was a trap that appeared designed to get them out of their vehicles and then they opened fire.” Insurgents in the area include militants from al Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb and a local branch of Islamic State, Mack said.

The Western security source said al Qaeda and a relatively new group called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara were the main suspects, although no one had yet claimed responsibility.

Two other Niger security sources said four military helicopters had been sent to the region and that reinforcements arrived on Thursday morning in the Tillaberi area, where the attack took place. A Nigerien regional official said on Wednesday five Niger soldiers were killed in the attack, but a statement by U.S. Africa Command on Thursday said only one “partner nation member” had died.

“U.S. service members were providing advice and assistance to Nigerien security force counter-terror operations when they came under fire from hostile fighters,” Mack told Reuters.

In a speech on Thursday, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou condemned the attack. “Our country has just been the victim of a terrorist attack that claimed a large number of victims,” he said.

Islamist militants form part of a regional insurgency in the poor, sparsely populated deserts of West Africa’s Sahel. Jihadists have stepped up attacks on U.N. peacekeepers, Malian soldiers and civilian targets since being driven back in northern Mali by a French-led military intervention in 2013.

Malian militant groups have expanded their reach into neighbouring countries, including Niger, where a series of attacks by armed groups led the government in March to declare a state of emergency in the southwest.

The European Union has pledged tens of millions of euros to a new regional force of five Sahelian countries – Niger, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania – in a bid to contain Islamist militant groups. The United States also views the region as a growing priority.

Rinaldo Depagne, West Africa project director at International Crisis Group, said the borderlands between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso were “becoming a new permanent hotbed of violence”, threatened by increasingly organised militant groups.

“This shows the level of organisation of these groups and also their confidence,” Depagne said.

Andrew Lebovich, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Wednesday’s attack revealed how U.S. training of Nigerien forces “has accelerated and also verged into ongoing military operations”.

The United States has about 800 service members in Niger, where it operates surveillance drones out of a $100 million base in the central city of Agadez to support the country’s efforts to combat jihadists and protect its porous borders.

It has also sent troops to supply intelligence and other assistance to a multinational force battling the Nigerian Boko Haram militants near Niger’s border with Nigeria.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th October 2017 at 6:34 am
    Reply

    21st century political instruments base on African backgrounds and values in cooperation with 21st century Africa’s partners will be used to handle such issues. No African has to die on African Soil in the hands of a foreigner in the name of fighting, no foreigner has to die on African Soil in the hands of an African in the name of fighting. There is decades or centuries political mess on African Soil which the lineage has to end to be able to define what is what and who is who, instruments to apply for collective existence securities and freedom in dignity and respect base on mutual principles. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to create best house designs

— 6th October 2017

By Bill Hirsch Searching through hundreds of House Floor Plans hoping to find the perfect dream home can be a frustrating process.  You would think with so many house designs to choose from, one should be perfect. But it never really seems to work that way. Most plans are just plain bad. In others, you…

  • 2017: US most expensive homes

    — 6th October 2017

    By Anna Hopkins, Dailymail.com   This year’s most expensive lot blows previous prices out of the water, as the most expensive home listed in 2016 was a mere $150 million, but it did not sell. The heftiest sale of a home went to none other than Hugh Hefner last year, who sold his Playboy Mansion…

  • Anambra guber: 17 candidates present manifestoes

    — 6th October 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Seventeen of the 37 candidates from various political parties contesting the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra on Wednesday presented their political manifestoes. The event took place during a debate, organised by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra State chapter. It had as its theme: “Moving Anambra forward: The task that…

  • Anambra guber: Group commends INEC, police preparedness

    — 6th October 2017

    …Urges candidates, parties to play by the  rules By Chukwudi Nweje An advocacy group, the Anambra Grassroot Movement (AGM), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police for their level of preparedness for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state. This is even as it also urged all contestants and…

  • Verbal attacks: You’re unfair to Orji Kalu, Obetta, ex-IPOB counsel tells group

    — 6th October 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, has condemned the attacks by the members of the group on former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who he said he ran to, to help use his political influence to get Kanu out…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share