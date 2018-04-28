Death of Oyo Speaker, a rude shock – Osun Assembly— 28th April 2018
The State of Osun House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt.Honourable Najeem Salaam has described as a rude shock the death of the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Micheal Adeyemo on Friday.
Honourable Adeyemo died on Friday at the age of 47.
In a condolence message signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Osun Assembly said the death was a huge loss to the government and people of Oyo State in general. According to the statement, the death of Honourable Adeyemo was too sudden as he led the house proceeding with agility three days to his death.
The Osun Assembly noted that Honourable Adeyemo who is the Chairman, Conference of Speaker in the South West influence and proactiveness in the legislative family would be greatly missed.
Describing the late lawmaker as a respected parliamentarian and a voice to reckon with in the Nigeria Conference is Speakers and legislature generally, it said that his death would leave a big vacuum.
According to him, the wealth of experience of the lawmaker has gone a long way to benefit the people of Oyo State interms of lawmaking and stabilise government in the State.
“The death of Honourable Adeyemo came as a rude shock and it came at a time his wealth of experience is needed to sustain the peaceful coexistence among all the arms of government in Oyo State.
“The story of the developmental success in Oyo State can never be complete without his input, as his influence on the legislative arm of Government has greatly helped”.
While sympathising with the immediate family of the lawmaker, the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Ajibola Ajimobi, the Oyo Assembly and the people of the state, he urged them to take solace in the contribution that had been made by the deceased lawmaker toward the development of Oyo State and humanity in general.
