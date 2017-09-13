Death of Nnamdi Kanu’ll ignite another civil war, Igbo youths warn

The Sun News
As the controversy over the whereabouts of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) heightens, some Igbo youths, under the aegis of Igbo Youths Initiative (IYI), has warned that the death of Nnamdi Kanu would ignite another civil war in the country.

Speaking while reacting to the invasion of the Afaraukwu, Ibeku Umuahia country home of the IPOB leader and the claim by his lawyer that he did not know whether Kanu was still alive or not, president of the association, Prince Alexander Ezeobi, warned the Nigerian Army to stop forthwith, the show of force which they are carrying out in the south east part of the country.

According to him, “It is very unfortunate that the Army has left the north east where they are currently losing ground to the terrorist group, Boko haram to the peaceful south east to intimidate hapless citizens.”

He said that the soldiers should not forget that it was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinard at Saragevo in 1914 that caused the First World War, adding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become another Archduke Ferdinard for the oppressed in Nigeria.

“I want to say that what they (Army) are doing in the south east is operation show of shame. If they have strength what happened to the ultimatum given for the kill or capture of Abubakar Shekau?

The  Nigerian army is currently losing ground to Boko Haram in the north east or is this so-called show of strength in the south east a technical withdrawal from the battle ground in the north east, where their services are needed the most.

“They should know that Nnamdi Kanu has become the voice of the voiceless Nigerians. He represents the suffering masses and we are solidly behind his quest for a restructured Nigeria.

“However, if those who don’t want Nigeria to become better kill him, we the youths would not fold our hands .Whenever an Igbo youth remove his shirt, things would happen. So, we want to appeal to the military to stop this provocation in the interest of peace .”

Ezeobi said the justice, equity and fairness to all which Nnamdi Kanu was fighting for was what would strengthen the unity of the country.

According to him, the only way for the country to remain united and move forward is for them to leave Nnamdi Kanu alone and begin to work towards returning the country to the regions as every right thinking Nigerian is clamouring for.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th September 2017 at 3:30 pm
    The final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War is already going on. I dont wish my brother kanu such coward death, even death at all, but this is war, and he has fallen into the hands of the enemy again, because of his failures to follow the part of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The enemy can do anything knowing the fact that for them, it is over- they wont survive this battle, they will be crushed, their end is on Biafran Soil. God Is With Us!!!

