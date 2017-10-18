The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Nigeria requires $50bn investment to unlock potential in aviation sector
18th October 2017 - We’ll surpass N112bn target for 2017, Customs boss  vows
18th October 2017 - NECA berates NASS over incessant CEOs’ summons
18th October 2017 - Nigeria’s foreign reserves rise to $33.1bn
18th October 2017 - Inflation rate drops, food prices up
18th October 2017 - ‘Why banks should adopt KYC for 46.3% financially excluded population’
18th October 2017 - Facebook: Cybercriminals on prowl
18th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9mobile to empower SMEs at Lagos market access forum
18th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Aggrieved PDP stakeholders suspends Nwosu, others
18th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Governors demand release of 50% balance by November
Home / Columns / Death knell for PDP in Anambra

Death knell for PDP in Anambra

— 18th October 2017

On Monday, October 16, Joe Martin-Uzodike, Director General of the Oseloka Obaze Campaign, issued a statement claiming that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and state governors who belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), like Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, were going to attend the next day’s kickoff of their campaign for the governorship election of Anambra State. The statement turned out to be completely false. These gentlemen, who must have given up on the gubernatorial election holding on November 18, are utterly dismayed at the terrible factionalisation of the PDP in the state. So, all PDP governors as well as ex-President Jonathan stayed away from the rally.

This development portends danger for the party.

As the Obaze campaign was being inaugurated at the Holy Trinity Field in Onitsha on Monday, two other factions of the party held different big public functions in the state. One of the functions, telecast live by Channels TV, was that of the faction led by Ken Emeakayi, immediate past PDP chairman in the state and heavyweights, like Ifeanyi Ubah of Capital Oil, who founded and funded the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), which worked relentlessly all over Nigeria for Jonathan’s reelection in 2015. Senator Annie Okonkwo, a member of the faction, later in the day collapsed his group into the campaign structures of Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This was not all. While the Obaze and Emeakayi factions were engaged in a battle for supremacy, the third faction, led by Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, who came second in the PDP primary election, held a major rally in Onitsha berating Obaze. The fourth one, led by Engineer Humphrey Nsofor, former Majority Leader in the Anambra State House of Assembly and an official of the current 36-member Anambra PDP Caretaker Committee, is about to break out. Nsofor is actually leading about 20 other members of the committee.

No one who knows the history of the PDP in Anambra State is surprised at the party’s self-immolation. At the best of times, Anambra PDP is factionalised into three and, in worse times, into four or even five. When Olusegun Adeniyi, Thisday Editorial Board chairman, was conducting an interview with Dr. Jonathan for his latest book, Against The Run of Play, the former president told him that during every election, members of Anambra PDP would always seek to contest with various conflicting court orders in their hands. The members have no respect for any person or constituted authority. No wonder Jonathan stayed away from the rally in Onitsha on Monday. The governors stayed away for the same reason. In fact, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, as well as Governors Wike and Fayose are still daily vilified by PDP members in Anambra State for merely discharging their duties as faithful members who conducted the Anambra congress and primary election in September.

The party’s traditional factionalisation has, this time, been worsened by the manipulative leadership style of former Governor Peter Obi. As a result, Anambra PDP is now, as Hon Nsofor has put it, “a part of Next International,” Obi’s private company. Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the gentle National Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, committed a grave error by succumbing to Obi’s suggestion that he appoints Professor ABC Nwosu and Mrs. Josephine Anenih the chairman and secretary of the party, respectively. These two former ministers have surprisingly not exerting their authority. They appear pro-Obi. In fact, the controversy over delegates list for the PDP primaries in Anambra has not given them a good standing. The result has been chaos.

Obi should have known better, after all, he was our governor for eight years. Igbo people, especially those from Anambra State, are too republican to swallow this kind of brazen attempt to dictatorship. He could not allow 27 out of the 36 members of the state PDP Caretaker Committee to serve as even ward delegates because he was not sure they would vote for his candidate, Obaze. This was one manipulation gone too far.

The PDP National Caretaker Committee under Senator Makarfi’s leadership also committed a blunder. It should not have given Obaze special dispensation to contest for the governorship primaries. Obaze joined the party only four months ago. Yet, the party’s constitution stipulates that any person who wants to contest should be a member for at least two years. And there is nothing special about Obaze. Peter Obi brought him from the United States to succeed him as governor in 2014. So, he was offered the post of Secretary to the State Government, preparatory to being governor. But when the time came for the APGA primary election, Obi did not find him fit and competent enough. Obi settled for Willie Obiano because of the latter’s rich experience in financial management and corporate leadership.

Critics believe that the only reason Obi forced Obaze down the throats of Anambra PDP members and now wants to force him down the throats of Anambra people is that he did not know that Obiano has strength of character, which makes it impossible for him to play the role of godfather. Obi wants Obaze to hold the cow while he milks it.

As every Nigerian acknowledges, Peter Obi is determined to be the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections. This is why he has been hovering all over Lagos, giving all manner of talks. He makes fatuous claims about his tenure as governor everywhere, except in Anambra where the people know the truth. To actualise his presidential ambitions, Obi needs to secure the home base. He is keen to have a stooge as governor and has, in the process, wrecked his party. Anambra PDP has become truly an extension of Next International. It has ceased to exist as a party. As auctioneers would say, Anambra PDP is going, going…

• Dr. (Mrs.) Okonkwo is of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Post Views: 58
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Mike 18th October 2017 at 8:00 am
    Reply

    Former Peter Obi’s acclaimed popularity progression is tending to zero, the graphic baseline. The Obi’s are replican in nature, the great Zik of Africa, the Okparas, the Akanu Ibiams and Evan Ikokus of this world worked very very hard over years to achieve followership among the Ibos which former gov Obi tends to achieve for just being a gov for just being a governor of Anambra state.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria requires $50bn investment to unlock potential in aviation sector

— 18th October 2017

By Louis Ibah An additional $50 billion investment is required in Nigeria’s aviation sector to fully unlock its inherent potential for national growth, a group of experts said on Tuesday. The experts drawn from airline operators, regulatory officers, airport administrators, service providers and analysts, aired their views at the Colloquium 2017 organised by  Nigeria Travels…

  • We’ll surpass N112bn target for 2017, Customs boss  vows

    — 18th October 2017

    By Zika Bobby The Area Controller, Onne Customs Command, Port Harcourt, Bashir Abubakar has reiterated the command’s readiness to surpass its revenue collection target of N112, 500, 626, 038 for 2017. At a press briefing on the command’s activities for the third quarter of the year, Abubakar said the command generated  a total of N71, 826,…

  • NECA berates NASS over incessant CEOs’ summons

    — 18th October 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) yesterday condemned the National Assembly for what it considered the frequent, disruptive and illegitimate summons of chief executives of organised businesses by the law makers. Expressing its displeasure to the incessant summons by several committees of the National Assembly, NECA said it specifically took exception to a…

  • Nigeria’s foreign reserves rise to $33.1bn

    — 18th October 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to the highest level in almost three years as it hit $33.11 billion last Thursday, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has shown. That development has put the country’s reserves back at a level not seen since December 2014. Last month, the reserves stood at $33…

  • Inflation rate drops, food prices up

    — 18th October 2017

    The country’s  annual inflation rate  marginally slowed for an eighth month in September, easing to 15.98 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday in its latest publication of the Consumer Price Index. This was 0.03 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in August (16.01 per cent), making it the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share