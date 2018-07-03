The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja
3rd July 2018 - My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel
3rd July 2018 - My indictment over Plateau killings senseless, unreasonable – Jang
3rd July 2018 - Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire
3rd July 2018 - Oil prices fall amid Saudi, Russian output rise
3rd July 2018 - Ministry, NIRSAL seek indigenous technology to boost agric
3rd July 2018 - Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father
3rd July 2018 - Egypt probes Football Association
3rd July 2018 - Vigilance group arrests 3 suspected transformer vandals in Anambra
3rd July 2018 - Sampaoli to quit Argentina job
Home / National / Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja
DEAN

Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja

— 3rd July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The annual meeting of Deans of Colleges of Education in Nigerian universities has commenced, in Abuja.

Daily Sun was informed that the meeting was to re-evaluate the success made thus far as regards higher education and also to discuss possible issues and challenges that concern the colleges.

Dean, Faculty of Colleges of Education, University of Ibadan, Prof. Julius Ademokoya, who led his colleagues on courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Micheal Adikwu, expressed optimism that the annual retreat would, undoubtedly, herald improved changes that would improve academic and non academic work in the colleges.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor for his kind hospitality and assured him that issues that would promote the Nigerian higher education system would be extensively discussed.

But the vice chancellor, in his response, charged the deans to come up with suggestions that would positively revolutionized higher education system in Nigeria.

He identified inconsistency in educational policies and programmes as being responsible for the slow pace of development in the higher education system in Nigeria.

He, thus, challenged the Deans to freely and extensively discuss identified issues that concerns higher education and arrive at a superior suggestions on the issues of education in Nigeria.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEAN

Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja

— 3rd July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The annual meeting of Deans of Colleges of Education in Nigerian universities has commenced, in Abuja. Daily Sun was informed that the meeting was to re-evaluate the success made thus far as regards higher education and also to discuss possible issues and challenges that concern the colleges. Dean, Faculty of Colleges of…

  • MIKEL OBI

    My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel

    — 3rd July 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel has revealed that the news of his dad’s broken to him two hours before their final group game against Argentina. Speaking after his dad’s Pa Michael Obi release from the kidnappers den on Monday, Mikel revealed that he was undeterred to play against the Argentines when the…

  • JANG

    My indictment over Plateau killings senseless, unreasonable – Jang

    — 3rd July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has dismissed his alleged indictment in the recent massacre of over 200 Berom in three local government areas of the state. He described the allegation as ‘senseless and unreasonable’. Jang, who spoke to journalists,…

  • GUARD

    Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire

    — 3rd July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, has alerted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic as it is set to carry out the traditional firing of artillery gun salute for the visiting President of France Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday. The artillery gun salute according to the Public Relations Officer, Capt….

  • SAUDI OIL PRICES

    Oil prices fall amid Saudi, Russian output rise

    — 3rd July 2018

    Oil prices fell on Monday as supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia rose while economic growth stumbled in Asia amid an escalating trade dispute with the U.S. Benchmark Brent crude oil LCOc1 fell 1.24 dollars a barrel to a low of $77.99 before recovering to $78.40, down 83 cents, by 7.35 GMT. U.S. light crude…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share