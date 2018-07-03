Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The annual meeting of Deans of Colleges of Education in Nigerian universities has commenced, in Abuja.

Daily Sun was informed that the meeting was to re-evaluate the success made thus far as regards higher education and also to discuss possible issues and challenges that concern the colleges.

Dean, Faculty of Colleges of Education, University of Ibadan, Prof. Julius Ademokoya, who led his colleagues on courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Micheal Adikwu, expressed optimism that the annual retreat would, undoubtedly, herald improved changes that would improve academic and non academic work in the colleges.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor for his kind hospitality and assured him that issues that would promote the Nigerian higher education system would be extensively discussed.

But the vice chancellor, in his response, charged the deans to come up with suggestions that would positively revolutionized higher education system in Nigeria.

He identified inconsistency in educational policies and programmes as being responsible for the slow pace of development in the higher education system in Nigeria.

He, thus, challenged the Deans to freely and extensively discuss identified issues that concerns higher education and arrive at a superior suggestions on the issues of education in Nigeria.