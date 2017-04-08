Dealing with mental illness in women (III)

Effects of maternal mental disorders after birth on the mother, infantand family

After the birth, the depressed mother may fail to adequately eat,

bathe or care for herself in other ways. This may increase the risks

of infection and anaemia. The risk of suicide is also a consideration,

and in psychotic illnesses, the risk of infanticide must also be

considered.

Very young infants can be affected by and are highly sensitive to the

environment (largely represented by the mother) and the quality of

care, and are likely to be affected by mothers with mental disorders –

especially if the mother has low mood, social withdrawal,

irritability, impaired thinking and feelings of hopelessness.

Prolonged or severe mental illness hampers the mother-infant

attachment, breastfeeding and infant care. Depressed and anxious

mothers are less likely to look at their infants’ faces and

emotionally connect with them, and they are also less likely to

understand cues of hunger, happiness or distress and, therefore, are

less responsive to the baby.

Infants of chronically depressed mothers show less sociability with

strangers, fewer facial expressions, smile less, cry more, and are

more irritable than infants of normal mothers.

Children of chronically depressed mothers do not perform as well on

thinking and intelligence tests at 18 months of age and this is

especially true for boy babies’ speech development.

Children of depressed mothers are also more distractible, less playful

and less social up to age 5.

The effects of maternal mental disorder in older children in the

family may include neglect, abuse and slower social, emotional and

cognitive development, including higher rates of school and behaviour

problems.

Maternal mental illness may have serious effects also on the marital

relationships, especially in the case of prolonged or serious mental

disorder. These may include disruption of the marriage and/or spousal

abuse by either partner.

What to do?

Although in many settings, different levels of mental health care

continues to be provided in isolation from general health care, we

know now that it can be integrated into general health care; this is

also valid for maternal mental health care.

Prevention.

The most common preventive strategy has been to modify risk factors

for maternal mental disorders. Numerous studies have evaluated

preventive interventions including social support, as well as

educational, psychological and pharmacologic models of care; other

interventions, such as exercise, massage, herbs and rituals have also

been used.

Identification of maternal mental disorders:

Simple questions asked during pregnancy and in the postpartum period

may help to identify women at greater risk for mental disorders, for

instance:

Depression: “How much of the time during the last month have you felt

down hearted and blue?”

Anxiety: “How much of the time during the last month have you been a

very nervous person?”

Psychosis: “Have you been receiving any special messages from people

or from the way things are arranged around you?”

v Management and Care

The hopeful message is that 70-80 per cent of women with maternal

mental disorders can be successfully treated and recover! This is good

news for the woman, her infant and her family! The woman and her

partner, if appropriate, should be involved in education about

maternal mental disorders, treatment and decision-making.

Another positive message is that to a large extent, the identification

and management of most of these mental disorders can be done at

primary health care level, by first line interveners, incorporated

into primary health care routines.

The Way Ahead For Mrs. Eke

Please, take her for proper assessment with a psychiatrist. She may

need medications depending on the severity of the depression, but

counseling and therapy is a MUST. Taking the children from her will

not help, rather this may make the depression worse. The good news

like I said earlier is that depression is treatable. All the best.