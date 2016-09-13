The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
13th September 2016 - Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
13th September 2016 - We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran
13th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
13th September 2016 - 2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh
13th September 2016 - Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?
Home / Education Review / Dealing with A FACE-OFF
MINISTER OF STATE FOR EDUCATIONccc

Dealing with A FACE-OFF

— 13th September 2016

 Alleged non-consultation on critical education matters creates disaffection between Adamu Adamu and his Minister of State counterpart, Prof. Anwukah

It’s a figment of your imagination  – media aides

Inside the alleged silent war

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Some kind of cold war is said be going on between the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah. Alleged non-consultation in critical education matters is said to be the cause of the mutual distrust between the senior and junior minister.
Some of the most recent, sources said, include the alleged single-handed selection and recommendations by Adamu, to President Muhammadu Buhari, of appointees chosen to replace the sacked Chief Executive Officers of the 17 parastatals, agencies and commissions, without some input from Anwukah, under whose purview some of them fall.

Appointments and increment
The development was said to have led Anwukah to decide to shun any public event that may bring two of them together. He was conspicuously absent from the inauguration of the new CEOs of the 17 parastatals as well as during the flag-off of the 2016 Teachers’ Professional Development Workshop organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and held in Abuja on August 1. But when he did not attend the inauguration and dissemination of the National Quality Assurance Handbook for Basic Secondary Education in Nigeria, this prompted the newsmen covering the occasion to query Adamu about it, especially after he failed to acknowledge Anwukah’s absence during the launch.
“I am not aware of any rift between us and I am not aware that he (Anwukah) has been sidelined, but you can go and find out from the source that told you,” he said to them.
A source said that although Prof. Anwukah was in town that day, he was not aware of the event held at Jabi Junior Secondary School, Abuja and therefore could not attend nor send representative.
Adamu also denied knowledge of the rumoured increment in the school fees payable by students of Unity schools or Federal Government colleges, on resumption for the next academic session. The rumoured increase said to be about 300 per cent prompted some of their parents/guardians to stage a protest to decry what they termed undue “commercialisation of Nigeria’s education.”
The news of the increment from N20, 000 to N75, 000, he said, was strange to him. “I am not aware that the Unity School fees have been increased,” he insisted. “As the Minister of Education, I am not aware, but I will try and find out.” But in what appeared to be a contradiction of the Minister’s stance, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, confirmed the increment.
“The school fees of the Federal Government Colleges have been increased, but by not up to the 300 per cent being claimed,” Yemi-Esan said. “You must be aware of the reality in the country. It is important for the Federal Government Colleges to maintain the students that are there and you must also be aware that these schools are tuition free. What has been increased is the boarding fee, but it is not up to N75, 000.”
In a related development, the Minister was said to cancel the Parents Teachers Association fees being paid by parents and guardians of students of Federal government colleges. The Sun Education understands that this was done to whittle down what the Minister perceives as too much power being wielded by the association over Principals of the colleges so much that they arrogate to themselves the power  to “approbate and reprobate” in almost all administrative matters concerning the colleges.

Responsibilities, duties and frustration
The schedule of duty and responsibilities stipulate that among other official functions as may be assigned by the President, the Minister of State for Education supervises the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Commission For Colleges of Education (NCCE) Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Federal Unity Schools, and some other parastatals under the Ministry.
But when the Minister assumed office, he allegedly was not too comfortable with the arrangement. A source said that the Minister began by writing a letter to the immediate past Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Suleiman Dikko, asking that he be reporting to him. But Dr. Dikko replied, reminding him that the schedule of the Commission demands that he (Dikko) reports to the Minister of State.
The Minister of State was said to have confronted the Minister on this, at a management meeting, resulting in a heated argument. The ex-UBEC ES, trying to play safe while operating within the ambits of his schedules, continued to report to the Minister of State. He was later fired for some undisclosed reasons.
Several attempts made to reach Dikko over the development were unsuccessful as his telephone line was switched off. A source told our correspondent that he might have changed his phone number to avoid calls from people, especially journalists.
Confronted with the allegation, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Education on Technology, Muhammad Sani Mahmood, denied knowledge of any letter emanating from the office of the Minister to the ex UBEC ES, to that effect. “Both Ministers were appointed to serve in the same government,” he said. “Secondly, the ex ES of UBEC or any other agency among the 21 parastatals under the Ministry of Education were employed by the President and not by the Minister directly, meaning that the President who hired them can also fire them at will. The recent sack affected 17 Executive Secretaries and DGs of the parastatals and not only the ex-UBEC ES.”
The Sun Education learnt that the Minister of State feels frustrated by the development, which sources say, has forced him to write a letter to the President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) threatening to resign.

Official reactions to the allegations
But in a chat with The Sun Education, the Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, and Senior Special Assistant on Media to Prof. Anwukah, Mr. Anthony Akuneme, dismissed as baseless, the allegations of a rift between the two Ministers.
“I cannot answer questions on the baseless allegations because you know as much as I do that they are not true,” Goong said. Citing Prof Anwukah’s address at the presentation of “Education for Change:  A Ministerial Strategic Plan (2016-2019), held on August 29, at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, in which he took time not only to praise the minister for coming up with the idea but also described him as a man of multiple credentials whose passion and efforts to take the education sector to higher levels are highly commendable, and a photograph taken at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Joint Consultative Commission on Education held in Abuja, last Monday, in which the two ministers were captured exchanging handshakes, Akuneme, like Goong, dismissed the allegations as rumour emanating from idle minds.
“Even before these events, the two ministers were present at the presidential reception held for the visiting Director of UNESCO, Mrs. Irina Bokova, on August 10 and had cause to exchange pleasantries,” he remarked. He was to later send to The Sun Education photographs of those events as a further proof of what he was talking about. “They say photographs cannot lie,” he said. “These photos speak for themselves.”
A source recalls how often the minister would stroll down to the minister of state’s office to exchange banters with him and sometimes invite him to his office to break the fast with him during Ramadan fasting.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pa Adedapo Adeniran

We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

— 13th September 2016

…Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

  • Mohammed Tumala

    Quality data critical for devt planning  –Dr. Tumala

    — 13th September 2016

    The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has identified quality statistical data as indispensable to current efforts at achieving broad-based national development on a sustainable basis. President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, who said this at the opening ceremony of its 40th Annual Conference in Abuja, noted that though funds for data production at federal and…

  • Petrol Pumps petrol,pump,gas,gasoline,petroleum,green,red,star,fill, car,vehicle,transport,energy,fuel,refill,tank,tanker, station,garage,cone,

    Recession: Fuel demand drops at tank farms

    — 13th September 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The current economic recession scalding the country has led to a remarkable drop in the demand for petroleum products at various tank farms across the country. The situation is also compounded by the scarcity of forex as many manufacturers, who depended largely on petrol or diesel to operate have closed shop…

  • Umar Garba Danbatta2

    TECHNOLOGY: As NCC moves to stop unsolicited SMS, compliance problem lingers

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 After several years of plea for regulatory intervention by the Nigerian telecommunication subscribers on unsolicited short messaging services (SMS) and voice calls from network providers, respite has finally come from the telecom umpire, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Network operators have always heaped the blame on Value Added Service Operators…

  • Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu1

    We’ll turn Zik’s residence to tourist site, says Ugwuanyi

    — 13th September 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Onuiyi Haven, the Nsukka residence of Nigeria’s first president, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe with a promise to turn his official residence in Enugu into a tourist site. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the former minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Second Republic politician,…

  • police

    Biafra anniversary: Delta command deploy 4,000 policemen

    — 13th September 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta Police Command has deployed over 4,000 policemen to forestall today’s planned anniversary celebration of the secession struggle by both the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) across the eastern region. Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the…

  • Lai-Mohammed1

    Niger Delta: We’re all guilty –FG

    — 13th September 2016

    •Channel your energy into agriculture, minister tells militants From Magnus Eze, Abuja and and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Federal Government has admitted collective guilt in the deplorable state of the Niger Delta after 60 years of oil exploration which led to the unending restiveness in the region. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351