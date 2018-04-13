More details of the deal StarTimes has with veteran actor, director and producer, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, have been revealed.

Oga Bello had recently signed a juicy deal to produce a movie for StarTimes. However, it has come to light that the thespian will work with StarTimes to exclusively produce a 26-episode series in Yoruba language entitled, Alagbara.

According to Tunde Aina, Chief Operating Officer of the company, StarTimes is committed to promoting the Nigerian culture and rich heritage. “Going forward, we will be working more closely with indigenous movie producers who are excelling in the industry as part of efforts to deepen our footprint in Nollywood. Our plans also include sponsorship and financing of great stories by talented young filmmakers in the country,” he says.

While the value of the deal was not disclosed, Aina stated that it was “worth a substantial amount and both parties were very happy with the contract.” He added that production had commenced and the series would go on air early August.

Aside Adebayo Salami, Alagbara parades other award winning stars including Toyin Adegbola, Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, Funso Adeolu, Sotayo, Dele Odule, and Bukky Arugba.