‘Dead’ South African woman found alive in mortuary fridge

A South African woman who paramedics had declared dead after a horrific car crash was later found alive in a mortuary fridge, emergency services said yesterday.

Ambulance service Distress Alert confirmed that the unnamed woman had been certified dead by paramedics at the scene of the pile-up outside of Carletonville, southwest of Johannesburg, in the early hours of June 24.

Mortuary technicians then found her alive in a morgue fridge several hours after the crash in which the victims´ car rolled, throwing all three occupants clear of the vehicle, killing two of them. “We followed our procedures, we´ve got no idea how it happened,” Distress Alert operations manager Gerrit Bradnick told AFP.

“The crew is absolutely devastated, we´re not in the business of declaring living people dead, we´re in the business of keeping people alive.”