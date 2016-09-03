Dead rubber AFCON qualifier: Roar with goals for me –Rohr charges Eagles

Stories By George Aluo

Big win! That is what new Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr wants in his first game today as the Super Eagles confront the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the AFCON 2017 Nations Cup qualifier at the Uyo Nest of champions.

Though nothing is at stake for both sides in the game, since Egypt has since secured the group’s sole ticket to Gabon 2017, Rohr has told his players he wants nothing but the best of performance as he wants to make his very first competitive game a memorable one.

The German tactician according to a camp source had after yesterday’s training session told the players that they must score and score in the game.

“He told the strikers in particular that they must not be wasteful. He (Rohr) said he wants the players to go for a big win,” our source said.

The coach who also bared his mind to CAFonline.com made it clear that he is eyeing success with the Super Eagles. Rohr who is no stranger to African football said it is important to do well against Tanzania since it is the only game the Eagles would play before hitting Zambia for next months all-important World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

“I already know a bit about the players and we will try to find a good system. This is the only game we have before going to Zambia, so it’s very important to see the best of this team on Saturday (today),” Rohr told CAFonline.com.