– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity
16th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun pays August salary ahead of festival
16th August 2018 - Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws –Oyo govt.
16th August 2018 - APC members defect to PDP in Edo
16th August 2018 - Voters’ registration: Delta declares 2-day public holiday
16th August 2018 - Rivers holds music concert to honour Odili
16th August 2018 - Support Wike, Odili tells Rivers people
16th August 2018 - Zaha pens new Crystal Palace deal 
16th August 2018 - De Bruyne suffers knee injury
16th August 2018 - Forced migration goes round
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / De Bruyne suffers knee injury
Bruyne

De Bruyne suffers knee injury

— 16th August 2018

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly suffered a serious knee ligament injury in training.

According to fan-group City Watch, De Bruyne picked up the injury during a training session on Wednesday, and could now be facing several months on the sidelines.

De Bruyne previously suffered a knee problem in January 2016, and missed over two months of action for the Citizens.

READ ALSO Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State

There has been no word from City on the speculation, although it is thought that the Belgium international will miss at least the remainder of 2018 if ligament damage is confirmed.

The 27-year-old appeared as a substitute in City’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Last term, the attacker managed 12 goals and 21 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADAMS

Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity

— 16th August 2018

Sunday Ani Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of O’odua People’s Congress (OPC), Gani Adams has called on South West governors, traditional rulers and prominent sons as well as daughters of the Yoruba race to convene a security summit to address the many security challenges facing the region. He said the level of insecurity…

  • OGUN

    Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun pays August salary ahead of festival

    — 16th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta   The Ogun State Government has paid all categories of its workers the August 2018 salaries, to enable them meet up with their needs, during the forthcoming Eld-el-Kabir celebration. Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, who disclosed this, in a statement, yesterday, said the early payment of the salaries, is another evidence of…

  • AYEFELE

    Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws –Oyo govt.

    — 16th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government, on Wednesday, explained that its decision to demolish the Music House at Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, which houses Fresh FM 105.9 established by the popular gospel musician, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, was not based on sentiments. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Mr. Toye Arulogun, told…

  • APC

    APC members defect to PDP in Edo

    — 16th August 2018

    Despite appeal by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, to aggrieved members to stay in the party and resolve whatever grievances they have, more members have dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The latest defectors are former chairman of Ovia North East Local Government…

  • DELTA

    Voters’ registration: Delta declares 2-day public holiday

    — 16th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on-going continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days. This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another two…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share