De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury

AFP

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, a pivotal figure in Manchester City’s title-winning campaign, will be out of action for three months because of a knee injury, the club said Friday.

The 27-year-old midfielder — who scored eight goals and provided 16 assists as City romped to the title last season — will not have to undergo surgery on the injury which he suffered in training, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

“Manchester City can confirm Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee,” the club said in a short statement on its website.

“No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.”