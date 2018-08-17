– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
17th August 2018 - Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police
17th August 2018 - Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
17th August 2018 - Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku
17th August 2018 - BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses
17th August 2018 - Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident
17th August 2018 - SARS overhaul: Delta CDHR demands holistic Police reform
17th August 2018 - Pomp as LTV journalists celebrate press week
17th August 2018 - 2019: CAC chair, Dapo Abiodun joins Ogun guber race
17th August 2018 - Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume
Home / Sports / De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
DEBRUYNE

De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury

— 17th August 2018

AFP

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, a pivotal figure in Manchester City’s title-winning campaign, will be out of action for three months because of a knee injury, the club said Friday.

The 27-year-old midfielder — who scored eight goals and provided 16 assists as City romped to the title last season — will not have to undergo surgery on the injury which he suffered in training, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

“Manchester City can confirm Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee,” the club said in a short statement on its website.

“No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

— 17th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have explained why Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with Premium Times who is being held in police custody since August 14. This is even as the police has vowed that it would not bow to pressure in releasing the journalist. It said Ogundipe was being held for…

  • AFREXIMBANK

    Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

    — 17th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo. The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue…

  • DAKUKU

    Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

    — 17th August 2018

    Dakuku noted that the Nigerian maritime sector deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian…

  • BIRS

    BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses

    — 17th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state. BIRS acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser stated this in Makurdi at a meeting with leadership of the…

  • CDHR

    SARS overhaul: Delta CDHR demands holistic Police reform

    — 17th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State branch of Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), has applauded the acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), describing it as a ‘step in the right direction’. It, however, demanded that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share