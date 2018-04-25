The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors
25th April 2018 - 59 years after, Ebonyi govt executes major projects for Anglican cathedral
25th April 2018 - Father from hell:
25th April 2018 - Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28
25th April 2018 - Britain working closely with allies on new Iran measures – PM May
25th April 2018 - Gbagyi indigenes take fight to FCT authorities
25th April 2018 - Foundation targets N200m lifeline for 50 cancer patients
25th April 2018 - Water scarcity hits Kabayi residents 
25th April 2018 - DPR to shut down unlicensed petrol stations in C’ River
25th April 2018 - We’ve not started second phase of private hospitals’ loan –Wike
Home / Entertainment / National / Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors
DBANJ ACTORS

Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors

— 25th April 2018

NAN

Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj, on Wednesday, said that a platform for Nigerian talented actors to showcase their scripts for sponsorship would be launched May 1.

He disclosed this during the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Conference with the theme “Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities” in Lagos.

Dbanj who established similar platform showcasing talented musicians called Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (CREAM) in 2016, said that the platform would afford actors opportunities to showcase their scripts.

The Koko Master said that random selection would be done monthly and CREAM would be responsible for all the finances to ensure the most interesting ones were selected for production.

He said it would be a platform that provides the up and coming artistes the opportunity to have their songs recorded, movies and videos shoot for the budding artistes.

It would also help secure collaborations with established acts.

“The first set of beneficiaries on the platform was Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson, Legend Courage and recently Real Self.

“We have been doing this for the musical industry since 2016, we want to rub off on the potential actors and actresses too because we realise there are talents too in that field who needs assistance.

“Every month beginning from May, we will be picking 10 scripts we believe will interest the viewers and they will all be shoot and produced.

“We have 3.5million subscribers’ already on CREAM platform and we expect more talented Nigerians to upload their scripts and music for possible assistance.

“Legbegbe“ which is one of the most played song in clubs, radio stations and parties was a product of CREAM , this was done by Real self, featured Idowest, Obadice and Kelvin Chuks,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DBANJ ACTORS

Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors

— 25th April 2018

NAN Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj, on Wednesday, said that a platform for Nigerian talented actors to showcase their scripts for sponsorship would be launched May 1. He disclosed this during the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Conference with the theme “Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities” in Lagos. Dbanj who established similar platform showcasing talented…

  • Dino Melaye RECALL election

    Dino’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will commence the verification of signatures of those seeking the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye on April 28. INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Haruna, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja over the commencement of the recall process. He explained that the…

  • DPR to shut down unlicensed petrol stations in C’ River

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River, on Wednesday in Calabar, threatened to shut down filling stations in the state without registered operating licence. DPR Operations Controller in the state, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, gave this warning at a meeting with the officials of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and…

  • We’ve not started second phase of private hospitals’ loan –Wike

    — 25th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the failure of private medical practitioners to service their loans have made it impossible for the state government to start the second phase of the N500 million Private Hospitals Loan Scheme. Wike regretted that the N500 million private hospitals loan introduced by his administration…

  • Agboola Dabiri - Lagos Commissioner for Youth - fighting DRUG ABUSE

    Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri, on Wednesday decried the rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youth. He said it was a menace which had become a “cankerworm”, vowing, however, that the state government was ready to tackle and fight it to a standstill….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share