D’banj, Don Jazzy set to recreate good old Mo’ Hits’ days

It was with shock that music fans received the news of the parting of ways of Mo’ Hits’ top guns, D’banj and Don Jazzy in 2012. While Don Jazzy had gone ahead to float Mavin Records, D’banj had gone solo, releasing a couple of singles.

However, both found it to create the Mo’ Hits’ magic. Little wonder music buffs were excited when they received news that the pair were planning to reunite for the Mo’ Hits Tour.

The post had barely hit Don Jazzy’s social media page when over 3000 reactions flooded it with fans expressing their joy and happiness at the development. However, the question on everyone’s lip is, ‘can they recreate the Mo’ Hits’ magic?

Udoka Ogonna, a music fan, said: “It is five years after they broke up and lots of youngsters are on the scene now. Do they still have what it takes to be on the front row? Does D’banj still possess the magic wand? Hasn’t he run out of steam? In five years, what major hits has D’banj given us? How about Don Jazzy? Which artiste on Mavin label is trending now? When did he give us a hit last? For all I care, these guys are overrated.”

But for Helen Isibor, she believes that they have what it takes to reenact the magic of yore. “Their names are like magnets and they still have the swag. It would be fun watching the pair on stage after so long a time. Don Jazzy and D’banj, I believe have chemistry, and when these guys get back into the studio, expect fireworks. I can’t wait for a collabo from the duo!”

However, as the days go by, expectations are high and it’s left for Don Jazzy and D’banj to prove if they can still reinvent the good old days.