Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress

Yes, as an extra, I have featured in a number of movies like Hoodrush, A New Song, Timeless Passion, and October 1st to mention a few. However, I got better offers and opportunities from other people to feature in productions like Dear Mother (series) Murder at Prime Suites (movie), First Lady (movie), Wives on Strike (movie), Abducted (short film), Saviour (short film), Unspoken (movie) and many more.

Have you always planned to be an actress or you stumbled on it?

Do Good was my break! The platform was huge; it was showing in 53 African countries. I have always loved the art, though I never planned to be an actress. I was active in drama and dance from childhood. I started attending auditions after my secondary school but never had a direction, because I was into different things, one of which was football. Acting became my first priority when I had a dream about a Nollywood legend. It’s something I hardly share; it is divine.