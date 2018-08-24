Days after Sallah, unsold rams litter Lagos markets

At some of the markets, unsold rams littered virtually every inch of ground. The traders looked gloomy, as they appeared helpless on how to recover their losses. When asked how they intended to sell the remaining rams, they said they were only looking up to Allah, who would gradually help to sell to individuals who might need rams for different purposes.

A trader at the Agege ram market, Garba Danladi, one of the traders, said: “This year’s business did not favour me. I still have about 12 rams that l am yet to sell and the Sallah is over. It looks as if many people did not kill ram this year, that is why the sales are low. Some of my colleagues in other markets were also affected by the low patronage. The problem now is that l have to sell them later at a reduced price, which is shortage for me. As you can see, there is no longer demand. The price is usually high when the demand is high. People hardly buy it except those in the restaurant business.

“Meanwhile, I cannot question Allah because He knows best. That is business. One does not gain all the time. We cannot blame the buyers for refusing to patronise us. Things are tight for all families. I will recover my loss next year, insha Allah.”

A trader at the Ijaiye ram market in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, Ibrahim Suleiman, attributed the high price to the crises in the North-East, as well as the high cost of transporting the animal to Lagos.

Said he: “Many things caused the low sales that we experienced this year. Most of the rams consumed in Nigeria during Sallah celebration are reared in the northern part of the country. To bring one ram from Kano State to Lagos costs about N13,000, depending on the size. Just last year, one could transport a ram from Kano with just N6,000 or N7,000. When we complain, the commercial drivers would say we should not complain because the end user would bear all the cost. But most of us sellers are now left to bear the losses. Another reason may be that there is no money in town.