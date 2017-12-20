The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - Day women accountants plotted survival strategies in Abuja
20th December 2017 - Beyond chants of alua continua!
20th December 2017 - Foreign affairs minister calls for improved pension for retirees
20th December 2017 - Yemeni rebels fire missiles into Saudi Arabia
20th December 2017 - Buhari to clerics: Preach against corruption in mosques
20th December 2017 - Ondo city development: From platitudes to action
20th December 2017 - Funding the insurgency war
20th December 2017 - Umeh and Anambra Central Senatorial poll
20th December 2017 - Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC
20th December 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Electorate’ll subdue APC, says Fayose’s deputy 
Home / Abuja Metro / Day women accountants plotted survival strategies in Abuja

Day women accountants plotted survival strategies in Abuja

— 20th December 2017

By Magnus Eze

It was a soul-searching day for professional women in Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) assembled its members and associates to explore ways in which families could readjust their budgets so as to survive the painful effects of recession.

The seminar on the theme, “Strategies for survival in a recovering economy,” came as government recently announced the nation’s exit from recession.

They assembled a crop of experts including former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu, Dr. Deji Awobotu and Dr. Ada Muo, who in their various submissions said surviving recession is largely dependent on financial planning and healthy lifestyles.

The resource persons believed that the strategies enunciated, if adopted by Nigerians, could help them survive the crushing effects of the economic downturn while awaiting full benefits of the positive marks recorded in the economy in the last two quarters.

Dr. Muo, who spoke on the topic “Strategies for surviving during economic crunch” urged women to be more prudent and avoid frivolous spending.

She said such feminine habits as following the latest fashion trends, buying on credit and the lure of online shopping could leave professional women with zero income at the end of the month.

According to the Lagos State University lecturer, “the first and most important thing is to manage what you have; be prudent. You don’t really have to spend because you have money; think about tomorrow, ‘what can’t I save? Secondly, develop some plans for yourself; you must have short term plan; medium term and long term plans. What this means is that you must think of what to do to earn income, what skills, knowledge and attitude do you have. And even as you’re thinking about the moment, also think of what you can do in six months, one year to five years. That is medium and long terms.”

She also advised women to always develop themselves because the knowledge they have today could become obsolete tomorrow and render them unproductive.

The don further enjoined professional women to embrace mentorship, saying this sort of helping others will engender economic activities and invariably empower those mentored.

Also, Prof Iwu charged women to seek alternatives to synthetic drugs and imbibe the habit of using food as medicine.

He posited that food taken at the right time and the right proportion has the capacity to prevent illness that could deplete one’s resources.

He noted that Nigeria is blessed with herbs and medicinal plants that could be used to ensure healthy living.

In his presentation on the role of budgeting in a recovering economy, Dr. Awobotu said the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the present administration must ensure macroeconomic stability, food security, energy sufficiency and rapid industrialisation with focus on small and medium scale enterprises.

“The strengthening of small scale businesses and the promotion of industrialization are priorities for economic recovery. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has been particularly vulnerable to the stagnant economic conditions,” he stated.

Chairperson of SWAN Abuja, Mrs. Ijeoma Ugwunebo said the seminar was one in the series of capacity building programmes of designed for their members.

She noted that women play important role in managing family economy as home-makers and assured that her administration would continue to churn out creative activities for the benefit of their members and the society at large.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari to clerics: Preach against corruption in mosques

— 20th December 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Muslim clerics and Islamic religious leaders in the country to preach against the evils of corruption in their mosques. The president equally urged them to pray for the survival of the country, just as they prayed for his recovery when he was sick. Buhari, represented by…

  • Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC

    — 20th December 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives members  elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a walkout from the plenary yesterday  following the defection of Nnanna Igbokwe to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They were joined by their colleagues elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and…

  • Ekiti 2018: Electorate’ll subdue APC, says Fayose’s deputy 

    — 20th December 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has boasted that the resolute nature of the Ekiti electorate will make it difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming poll in the state. Olusola said the people’s power is mightier than the federal might in any democratic…

  • Obaseki, Orbih trade words over Libya returnees

    — 20th December 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih,  yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of causing the rising number of Edo indigenes seeking greener pastures in Libya. He made the allegation in Benin while x-raying the high level of unemployment among youths of the state….

  • You’re chasing shadows, Mark tells EFCC

    — 20th December 2017

    …Says only God’ll decide 2019 Former Senate President, David Mark, has described accusations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he purchased his Apo residence illegally as spurious, contrived and baseless. Mark said, yesterday, that the EFCC, or any other agent of government were chasing shadows because the property was duly offered for…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share