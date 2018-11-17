Popular Pidgin radio station, Wazobia 95.1 FM recently hosted the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to his first ever interview conducted in Pidgin English.

The opportunity came during his courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of AIM Group in Lagos. The group owns Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Nigeria Info FM, and Arewa Radio.

In his first ever Pidgin interview conducted by top Wazobia FM presenters, including Lolo, Twitwi, Kody and Uzo, Osinbajo spoke on government intervention programmes like Trader Moni, school feeding and efforts to ease the Apapa congestion.

Shedding more light on some of the government’s programmes, the Vice President said the Buhari-led administration has invited some consortiums, including ENI and Shell, to run the country’s refineries to stabilize the oil sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to empower about two million petty traders between now and the end of the year.

The Vice President also used the opportunity of the visit to launch Wazobia FM visual radio, a full in-studio production for visual broadcast on social media.