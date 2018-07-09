Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring

Emma Emeozor

Truth is bitter, says an African adage, but it must be told. And that was what the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, did when he addressed guests on the occasion of his country’s 242th independence anniversary, marked in Lagos recently.

Instead of talking on core diplomatic matters between the United States government and the Nigerian government, he chose to speak on an unusual but important topic: ‘Mentoring’ as a tool for national development and growth. His choice of topic immediately put a challenge to the government and people of Nigeria, a country blessed with abundant human and natural resources but which cannot cater adequately for its citizens.

And what was Symington’s message? Summarily put, Nigerians must imbibe the culture of mentoring. He asked Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country to get involve and look “beyond their families, beyond those who speak their language or come from their part of the country, for some other people who desperately need a mentor.”

Symington gave the advice at a time when the Federal Government and Nigerians as a whole were overwhelmed by socio-economic and political crises. It was also at a time when Nigeria counted among African countries topping the chart of migrants who embarked on the perilous journey through the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara desert to Europe in search of greener pastures, not minding the death toll reported daily.

But what would make an American diplomat to admonish Nigerians on mentoring? The envoy has a good working knowledge of the country and must have reasoned that the teeming population of Nigerian youths could do better if granted the benefit of mentoring.

After all, the problems of leadership, poor economy, unemployment, youth restiveness, insurgency and kidnapping for money could be reduced if youths of today are well prepared for tomorrow. The youth must be guided if they must become good and resourceful leaders.

Therefore, Symington wants the Nigerian ship to “move forward in the direction that takes Nigeria to the port that Nigeria has to reach.” The envoy believes that through mentoring, Nigeria can “profoundly change” and indeed “impact positively on the world.”

Apparently warning against procrastination, he implored Nigerians to start the mentoring immediately, “2018 is the year to do it, not 2019, not 2020. This is not the year to talk about what you are going to do or who is going to fix what. This is the year to do it. And the only people in the world who can do this are you.”

Mentoring at the national level could be an enormous task. But the envoy has done his homework and believes it can be done if the people are willing to take up the challenge.

Thus, he was quick to draw the attention of his audience to the objectives of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. He believes the programme is also an ‘estate’ for producing mentors. “Every year in Nigeria, as one of the fruits of the nation after the civil war 50 years ago, Nigeria has to do something to come together. So, every year, every college graduate in Nigeria does the National Youth Service.

“So, if each one of those men and women of the last five years became a mentor, we will be a quarter away from 10 million mentors.” How about other members of the public? Symington did not exclude anybody from the exercise: “You have a lot of diplomats and public servants, Nigerians and foreigners,

at the federal, state and local levels. If all of

us became a mentor to somebody who was not in our family, we would almost be 10 million.”