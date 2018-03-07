The Sun News
Day UniAbuja honoured Kumuyi, Deeper Life Church founder 

— 7th March 2018

Fred Ezeh 

Of course, the General Superintendent if Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has many good stories to tell about his ministry. However, Saturday February 24, would certainly be among the days he would always not forget in a hurry. The same applies for thousands of members of the church, especially those residing in Abuja.

It was the day the renowned clergyman was decorated with honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) by the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), at its 22nd convocation held in Abuja.

Dr. Kumuyi, was among the over 7, 148 graduands that were said to have been found worthy in character and learning by UniAbuja, to be awarded different classes of degree at an elaborate convocation ceremony that attracted the presence of people from the academics, researchers and other sectors. 

He, alongside three others, were honoured for their outstanding social, economic and spiritual interventions, knowingly and otherwise, that, perhaps, resulted in an unprecedented transformation of lives and the society in general. 

Dr. Kumuyi’s presence at the convocation ground profoundly added colour to the annual event. This was because, it did not only attract senior pastors of the church but also his associates and fans who were on hand to celebrate him. 

Aside the spiritual, academic and social side of the convocation, it provided a platform for bonding, as some people made new friends while existing relationships were strengthened. 

However, other graduands alongside their families and friends took advantage of the occasion to celebrate themselves and, perhaps, appreciate God for the successful completion of either first degree or postgraduate programme.  

As part of the celebration, some families and friends arrived the convocation ground with assorted food, drinks and musical instruments, and erected a temporary tent where they made merry in honour of the graduates. 

Dr. Kumuyi, in his remarks appreciated the school management for the honour. He assured them that he will forever remain a good ambassador of the school within and outside Nigeria. 

He highlighted the reasons why he accepted the honour. Some of which were that UniAbuja is the only University in Nigeria that reflects national unity, perhaps, due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 

He was impressed that the school, 30 years after establishment, has continued to set the pace for its contemporaries, in addition to unbreakable record in academics, research, sports, human capital development and several other ways. 

He thus solicited the financial and logistics support of the government, alumni, stakeholders and friends of UniAbuja, so they could continue to wax stronger, promoting national unity and offer quality education opportunity for Nigerians. 

Meanwhile, the UniAbuja Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Adikwu, expressed conviction that the graduands have been armed with capacity and skills to make exploits that would 

herald unprecedented global socio-economic transformation. 

Adikwu however announced that 7, 148, comprising of 6, 902 undergraduates and 242 postgraduate students from 2016/2017 academic session participated in the 22nd convocation. 

He added that 16 students graduated with first class; 507 with second class upper; 3, 160 third class; and 180 graduated with pass. Similarly, 73 graduates got doctorate degree award, 78 got master’s degree, while 91 graduates were awarded postgraduate diploma. 

