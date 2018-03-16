Day Tuface’s daughter, Isabella, led Walk for Kids’ campaign

For Dr. Obinna Awiaka, Managing Director, Eye Masters Eye Center and convener, ‘Walk for Kids’, the annual health campaign targeted at children is an initiative meant to educate the public on the importance of child safety. It also a fundraiser for the ‘School Safe Project (SSP)’, which comprises several events designed to promote child safety.

He explains: “The world health organisation has reported that every five minutes a child loses his or her vision; and this vision loss can lead to injury and in some cases death while playing. Our goal is to give every child an opportunity to have an eye examination and medicated glasses to help them learn and play safely.”

He said further: “In the last three years, we provided free eye examination, glasses and treatment to hundreds of children from various orphanages and would like to extend this to children in all schools of the federation ultimately. Last year, we partnered with some dentists and the children received free dental care.”

Though, the walk led by Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella, was held under the scotching sun, it will remain fresh in the minds of all the kids and adults who participated, as celebrities including Timi Dakolo, comedian MC Abbey, comedian AY Makun’s daughter and all joined the ecstatic crowd on the invigorating and funfilled walk which culminated in an exciting party for the kids at the Eye Masters Eye Center.

The event was held in partnership with Lagoon Hospitals, Health Plus, Connect Nigeria, Protection Plus Services Limited, and All Smiles Dental Clinic.