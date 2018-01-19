The Sun News
Latest
19th January 2018 - Okoroji’s indefinite protest at Federal High Court
19th January 2018 - My love for vintage cars –Ayodele Bobby, celebrity clothier
19th January 2018 - Day Soundcity MVP Awards rocked Lagos
19th January 2018 - 2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow
19th January 2018 - Herdsmen’s attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims 
19th January 2018 - Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV
19th January 2018 - Gunmen kill policeman, abduct 14-year-old girl in Katsina
19th January 2018 - FG kicks off Ekwueme’s funeral rites today
19th January 2018 - Russia 2018: Only fit players’ll make my squad –Rohr
19th January 2018 - CHAN 2018: We’re ready for Libya -Yusuf
Home / TSWeekend / Day Soundcity MVP Awards rocked Lagos

Day Soundcity MVP Awards rocked Lagos

— 19th January 2018

At a time when the industry boasts of a few reputable music awards, the Soundcity MVP (Most Valuable Player) Awards Festival held last Friday at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was a breath of fresh air.

While the huge turnout spoke volumes for the organiser’s reach, the massive hall that was transformed into a concert venue of sort, could not accommodate all. There was barely any unoccupied space on the ground floor of the hall. It was not different upstairs. Even the VIP section that accommodated nominees and celebrities was so packed that some attendees only had room to stand.

Nevertheless, the SMVP Awards Festival was a very brilliant show. In fact, it has raised the bar for music award shows. It was also big testimonial to the excellence and professionalism of the CMA helmsman, Tajudeen Adepetu. For five days, Adepetu and his team worked tirelessly at the venue to achieve the desired result. Carpenters, sound technicians, event planners, and stage designers etc. gathered at the site daily to transform the purlieu. The walls of the hallway leading to the main hall were covered with design of the nominees. Although, there was a dedicated red carpet area right outside the convention centre, the floor of the hallway as well as the lobby leading to the events hall were draped in red.

Inside, the auditorium was a continuum of glitz and glamour. The lighting and visual randomization spread from the screen on stage to the ceiling and walls, creating a fascinating effect befitting of an event of such caliber. This was largely made possible by three major brands including Guinness, United Bank of Africa (UBA), and Coca-Cola that threw their weights behind the ceremony.

The performances of the artistes were jaw dropping.
For instance, Skales’ debut performance was just a foretaste of what to expect for the night. Junior Boy’s performance of ‘Irapada’ was very dramatic. The dancers waltzed into the stage dressed in traditional Yoruba costumes. The ladies were dressed in ‘iro and buba’ with big headgears while the guys wore ‘buba and sokoto’ with matching caps. Their gestures indicated that they were in a party setting where the ladies gossiped, clapped hands while
grabbing their men for a dance.

There was no way Small Doctor could be outdone. He came on stage with his own group of dancers dressed in red football jerseys and shorts, as he rendered his wave-making hit ‘Penalty’. The audience was, however, deprived of a good theatre display during Kiss Daniel’s performance of his dancehall tune, ‘Sofa’. The back-up dancers did not come on stage on time and by the time they arrived in pairs; the crowd was already carried away by the song, as they sang along with the artiste. His second performance of ‘Yeba’, another, favourite of the audience, however, saw the dancers entertaining the crowd with their moves.
But then, Iyanya was the only performer who did not rely on the popularity of his songs to entertain the audience, but actually immersed himself in his performance.

While Nigerian artistes, including Tiwa Savage and Tuface Idibia, had a good outing at the show, South African rappers, EMTee and Cassper Nyovest, and Ghanaian act, Sarkodie who took home the Best Collaboration Award for ‘Pain Killer’, his collaborative effort with Runtown, didn’t fail to excite the audience.

Davido was the man of the night. Right from his arrival, he caused such a frenzy that his fans ignored the happenings on stage to focus on him. He won the highest number of awards for the night. His 2017 super

Hit, ‘If’ fetched him two awards including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year’. He was also the recipient of the biggest award of the night, going home with African Artiste of the Year diadem.

Maleek Berry also took home two awards for Best New Artiste and Best Pop. Olamide and Wizkid took one award each: Listeners Choice and Digital Artiste of the Year respectively. Tiwa Savage was the only female winner of the night. She took home the award for the Best Female MVP. Other winners of the night include Cassper Nyovest (Best Hip Hop) and Diamond Platnumz (Best Male MVP).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow

— 19th January 2018

•Ex-Abia gov, Kalu, is guest lecturer A campaign group in support of a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, tomorrow, officially inaugurate the South West Zonal Office in Ibadan, Oyo State, in preparation for 2019 general election. A statement from the Minister of Communication,  Adebayo Shittu, who is the…

  • Herdsmen’s attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims 

    — 19th January 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Dangote  Group of Companies has donated N50 million to Nasarawa State Government, to provide more assistance to victims of the recent herdsmen attacks on border communities of Benue and Nasarawa states. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announced the donation when he visited Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura…

  • Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a television licence for University of Lagos (UNILAG TV), this is even as management of the school said it will enhance research-oriented education and ease communication within and outside the university campus. This was disclosed in a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Media…

  • Gunmen kill policeman, abduct 14-year-old girl in Katsina

    — 19th January 2018

    •Ortom, Police disagree over militia in Benue Suspected armed robbers have shot dead a policeman attached to WAPA Shopping Mall in Katsina State, and carted away an undisclosed amount of money. Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command were unsuccessful as the spokesman, Isa Gambo, did not respond to phone calls and…

  • FG kicks off Ekwueme’s funeral rites today

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has commenced the burial plans of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died on November 19, 2017, in a London hospital. Addressing newsmen yesterday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who chairs the burial committee, said it is to ensure that the late elder…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share