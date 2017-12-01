Day Sound Sultan, Vanessa, Niniola sang against hunger

It was a carnival of music, comedy and food on Friday November 24, 2017 at Queens Park Centre, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, as top Nigerian entertainers teamed up to sing against hunger as well as pronounce the significance of agriculture.

Organised by HEDA Resource Centre in conjunction with Voice for Food Security and Oxfam Nigeria, the “United for Food Concert” was headlined by Naija Ninja sensation and Oxfam ambassador, Sound Sultan. It equally paraded some other popular artistes like Vector Tha Viper, Baba Dee, Niniola, Blackah, Lami and Lawizzy while DJ Spinall was in charge of the wheel of steel.

Kicking off with a star parade on the ‘green carpet’ and anchored by MC Ushbebe, the show opened with a coterie of up and coming acts who used the opportunity to showcase their talents. The concert later began on a high note with Vector Tha Viper coming on stage and rendering a couple of songs including his hit tracks like ‘Lose Myself’ and ‘King Kong’. Other artistes followed in quick succession.

Rocking a black top over a black pant, Niniola wowed the audience with her performance. She did some tracks off her new album, ‘This Is Me’ and ended her stint with ‘Maradona’, a song that had the crowd singing along with her. By the time Sound Sultan mounted the stage, the show had reached its climax, as he was joined by Baba Dee, a veteran artiste of repute. Both thrilled the audience with song and after song, dragging the show till late in the night.

However, the revelation of the night was Vanessa Jones, a five-year-old sensation, who dazzled the audience with her vocal prowess and acrobatic display on stage. Other highlights of the day were dancing and eating competitions that saw many going home with prizes including mobile phones, T-shirts, Faze caps, recharge cards and food items among others.

Commenting on the concert, Sound Sultan said as Oxfam goodwill ambassador, his mission is to utilise his music as a weapon against hunger. While urging Nigerians and governments at all levels to invest in agriculture so as to ensure food security in the country, the musician stated that no Nigerian deserves to go to bed hungry.

“The ‘United for Food Concert’ is part of our efforts to inspire Nigerian youths to become active citizens and demand accountability from our leaders. Today, one person in three in the world lives in poverty.

“Our vision is a secure and prosperous Nigeria, where the benefits from economic growth are shared so the basic needs of all people are met… As the giant and largest economy in Africa, no Nigerian deserves to go to bed hungry,” he stressed.