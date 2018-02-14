The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Day robbers raided Abuja community
14th February 2018 - Cancer poster boy, Sadiq Daba, preaches healthy lifestyles
14th February 2018 - How fire razed shops, flats in Jikwoyi
14th February 2018 - Echoes of culture at IBB Golf Club
14th February 2018 - Anambra, Enugu boundary tussle: Obiano, Ugwuanyi insist on peace
14th February 2018 - Hunger: Biafran war veteran cries out
14th February 2018 - Aba traders groan as bulldozers descend on auto spare parts market
14th February 2018 - Why Okorocha has not conducted LG election –Mgborokwu
14th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
14th February 2018 - Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths in entrepreneurial skills
Home / Abuja Metro / Day robbers raided Abuja community

Day robbers raided Abuja community

— 14th February 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Residents of Zone A, Kurudu, a suburb in the Abuja Municipality of the Federal Capital City Territory (FCT), are still living in fear, days after gunmen believed to be robbers unleashed terror on them.

On that evil day, January 11, the gunmen, numbering seven, carried out deadly raids on five flats in the area, leaving in their trail, tears and sorrows.

One of the victims of the attack,  57-year-old Michael Ibu, lost his life when he was shot at close range by the robbers in the presence of his wife and children.

 Until his sudden death, the late Ibu was a businessman and a deacon with the Assemblies of God Church, Karu.

Although other victims of the robbery attack,  including Temitope Awoyinka, are lucky to be alive to narrate the gory encounter, they are carrying various injuries and deep cuts on their bodies.

When Abuja Metro visited the community, the eldest son of the deceased, Godswill Ibu, gave a graphic account of the robbery.

“At about 2:30am of Thursday, January 11, 2018, we heard a bang on the widow to the children’s room. I got up from where I was lying and rushed there only to be held hostage by some armed men, who had gained entrance into the room through the damaged window. 

While I was there with them, my father also arrived from his room. We were all rounded up by the robbers.

“By this time, some of the robbers entered from the main door and held my mother hostage. Only three out of the seven armed robbery were wearing masks.

“They started screaming where is the money?  Where is the gold? Bring the money. Bring the gold. My father told them there was no gold in the house, but he gave them all the money in the house, about N600,000. They also collected our phones and laptops.

“My father cooperated with them, he even brought out his wallet and gave them, yet, they were not satisfied and shot him in his left thigh at close range.

“I was standing by his side when one of them shot him, he fell down and was bleeding seriously. They dragged him and locked us in the room and left. The whole operation lasted for about 40 minutes.

“After they left, I rushed my father to Customs Clinic, Karu, with a neighbour. I was only in shorts without a shirt. 

“At Customs Clinic, they said there was no light; we rushed to Primus Hospital, Karu, they had no doctor. By this time, my father was bleeding heavily. We drove to General Hospital, Nyanya, after feeling his pulse, they said he was not responding. Not convinced, we took him to General Hospital, Asokoro, where he was confirmed dead by doctors  at the Emergency Unit. We then deposited his corpse at the mortuary with the assistance of the police at Asokoro where we reported the incident.”

Another victim of the robbery attack, Awoyinka, who narrowly escaped death with machete cuts on his shoulders and head, narrated his experience to Abuja Metro.

“I was sleeping when my wife woke me up that armed robbers were around. When I woke up, I peeped through the toilet window and saw torchlights and some movements. I saw seven people and one of them was carrying what look like a pump-action gun, others where carrying machetes and daggers. 

“I couldn’t do  anything as I was helpless. They immediately arrived my flat, broke into my house and demanded for money. 

“After collecting all we had, one of them started cutting me with his machete. It was God that saved me, because he wanted to hit me on the head with a big stick, I used my hand to block it and got dislocation in the process.

“When they left, I called my brother who rushed to the Kpegi Police Station to report. Initially, the police refused to come, but when they finally came in their van, they refused to come down, and drove away.

A source at the Jikwoyi Police Station who confirmed the incident said some of the robbers  have been arrested, including a police officer.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger APC, its unending crisis 

— 14th February 2018

John Adams, Minna As the build up to 2019 general elections gather momentum, with various political parties strategising and putting their house in order, all appears not to be well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State. The recent developments within the party point to the fact that it is heading for…

  • Buhari, Jega others to lead discussions at Lagos-Kano economic summit

    — 14th February 2018

    • Lagos establishes 4 emergency response units, fire station Chukwudi Nweje President Muhammadu Buhari is among dignitaries listed to discuss the strategic importance of collaboration among key institutions to national development at the first Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit. The summit, which is scheduled to hold at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe, Lagos, between February 28 and…

  • Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives

    — 14th February 2018

    • Fayose visits Ipao Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, has said he would hold a meeting with other security operatives, such as the Department of State Services, Civil Defence Corps, Army and the Mobile Police to mobilise their men to secure Ipao Ekiti. This was as Governor Ayodele Fayose…

  • Why Wike took pity on Amaechi’s kinsmen

    — 14th February 2018

    Emma Okah The people or communities closest to a governor or president in any Africa country usually rejoice most because they expect their living conditions to improve tremendously for being the governor’s kinsmen. After all, they also suffer more in the event of any disaster affecting their son or daughter. After the term in office…

  • After Ekwueme, Igbo need new political, economic framework – Ezeonwuka

    — 14th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The perceived marginalisation of the south-east region by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration have continued to be a source of worry to Igbo leaders. In this interview, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) , says it’s time for Ndigbo to work out…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share