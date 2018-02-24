Day Queen Blessing empowered widows 

Social activist and Women Arise founder, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has commended the philanthropic efforts of the founder, Queen Blessing Foundation, actress Blessing Ebigieson.

She rolled out the commendation at the Military Widows Empowerment Valentine Special held on February 14 at the Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos.



Okei-Odumakin, who was given an humanitarian award along with the founder of God Bless Nigeria, Pastor Tony Rapu, said that the society was in dire need of ordinary people with golden hearts like Queen Blessing Ebigieson, as a lot of needs could be met through caring hearts.



Scores of widows from the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association, (NAOWA) and their Navy and Air Force counterparts were feted at the event, which was the Foundation’s 10th anniversary and Valentine Special’s 5th edition.



Patron of the Foundation, Mr Jimi Agbaje, was on hand to present clothes and other gift items to the widows. Colleagues of the movie producer from Okpella, Edo State could not hide their excitement, as they came in droves to support their own.



Lagos-based Nollywood acts like Victor Osuagwu, Grace Amah, Doris Simeon, Ejiro Okurame, Gloria Mba and broadcaster Monalisa also showed their solidarity for Queen Blessing, all kitted in white T-shirts made for the occasion.

