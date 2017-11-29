Day old girls painted Abuja purple

By Fred Ezeh

Friendship, old memories were renewed last week when the Abuja branch of the old girls association of St. Martin De Porres Girls Grammar School, Onicha-Olona, Delta State, met in Abuja.

It was indeed a time of recollection, nostalgia for the old school mates, some of whom graduated from the school two to three decades ago. Alongside their families and friends they gathered to celebrate God, the school as well their individual and collective achievements.

It was an opportunity for them to chart a course for the school, which they said, contributed immensely to their educational and career attainment.

The women appeared in purple and white colour of the school. Their goodwill also attracted the presence of some notable personalities from within and outside Delta State, who came to celebrate with them.

But before the commencement of the event, opportunity was provided for reintroduction. Though, understandably their surname changed by virtue of marriage, they were able to recognize and identify each other.

Interestingly, among them were successful entrepreneurs, directors, business women, house wives and founders of successful companies.

They attributed the amazing achievements and exploits to God, and the good and quality educational foundation they received from the missionary school decades ago.

National president of the association, Mrs. Benedicta Odili expressed gratitude to God for life and good health to withstand several challenges that have came their way decades after high school.

She also attributed the resilience and ability to withstand and absorb the shocks to strong educational and moral foundation they got from the school.

But regrettably, she said, the school which was once one of the best in Nigeria has suddenly turned to a shadow of its self.

“A recent visit to the school left us disappointed. We met dilapidated structures in the school. Water, power and other structures in the school have collapsed. It left us wondering whether the school we saw was the same that actually made us who and what we are today.

“We were totally disappointed and worried at the same time. We have resolved to, among other things, construct a borehole in the school. In addition to that, we will repair some of the dilapidated structures and also build a modern and well equipped kitchen for the students.

“We have worked closely with other branches in the past to donate giant cup for the best house during the previous inter-house sports, and we also participated deeply in the school’s cultural day,” she highlighted.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the association, Mrs. Abiamuwe Oshodin, told Abuja Metro that the meeting was also intended to raise funds from philanthropists and other kind-hearted people for the execution of critical developmental projects in the school.

She said that the national leadership of the association had met with the school principal and other management staff, to inundate them on the plans of the old students to give back to the school that played significant role in moulding their academic and morals.

Chairman of the occasion, Raymond Moemeke, in his remarks, commended the organizers and other members of the association for keeping the memories of the school alive decades of passing through the school.

He promised to use his contacts and influence to attract developmental projects to the school.

He recalled that the school has produced prominent, amazing and virtuous women, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Loretta Onochie, and several other women who have contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He thus encouraged the women to regularly reach out to the school, and get acquainted with developments therein.