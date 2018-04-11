Day of agony in Galadimawa

• How armed gang killed, maimed residents

Okwe Obi

Galadimawa village has features that distinguish it from other parts of the Federal Capital Territory. Located near Games Village, it is serene with bad road network that plays host, on daily basis, to sleek cars. It is inhabited by the rich and poor – elegant buildings and shanties.

But that is not the story. Recently, the peace and tranquility that the place is known was punctuated. Galadimawa village was thrown into pandemonia following its attack by armed bandits. Specifically, they attacked those residing near the customary court. While some were injured the major victim was one Emmanuel, 36, a petrol attendant. He was shot to death. Emmanuel who hailed from the place and who had a wife and four kids was working at a filling station in the village.

The village lacks motorable roads, residents lament of poor electricity supply and water is a big challenge. Residents rely on water hawkers for their domestic use.

It started around 7pm when neighbours of Emmanuel heard a gunshot. They thought it was the usual show of force by personnel of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) who from time to time visit the area to chase drugs barons. When they heard the second and third shots, they knew it was unusual.

One of the neighbours ran to the direction the gunshot was coming from and behold what he saw was a man writhing on the ground in the pool of his blood crying for help. A man who identified himself as Moses narrated that as he tried to help him up, one of them came out and opened fire on people who were surging to the scene of the incident. A bullet got him in the leg.

An eyewitness who is also the cousin of the deceased, Philip John, told Daily Sun: “I was in my house. Around 7pm, we heard a gun shot and we thought it was it SARs because they normally come and raid the area. And when they come, they use to arrest Indian hemp sellers and smokers.

“Twenty minutes later, someone called, crying that one of our brothers has been shot. Upon reaching there, I saw my brother on the ground wreathing in pains. He was shot on the stomach and the back.

“They came to the filling. And the pump attendant thought they wanted to buy fuel because they were holding a bag. And when one of them did not bring out a jerry can, he demanded to know what they wanted and the armed robber asked if he was Emma as soon as he answered, the bandit told him that he was under arrest and he asked what he offence was.

“Before Emma, the deceased would know the guy brought out an AK47 and shot him on the leg. Not satisfied, he shot him again on the stomach. When neighbours heard the gun shot everyone scampered for safety. It was one woman who recognized him and alerted us that our brother had been shot.

“The wife ran out and grabbed one of the robbers, insisting that the bandits must kill her just as he has killed the husband. They pushed her aside and told her that they didn’t come for her. So when one of the tenants saw that Emma was still crying on the ground, he came to assist, not knowing that one of the bandits was hiding somewhere as soon as he tried lifting Emma up he was also shot on the leg.

“The cashier, Mutari, came out also to see what was happening, he was also shot but the bullet did not get him. When the place was calm, we rushed them to the hospital. Mutari was not admitted because his injury was minor. My brother and his tenant were admitted.

“We spent over N500,000 at the Federal Staff Hospital, Lugbe. Despite the money and efforts, my brother died on March 21. And he was buried on Saturday.”

When Daily Sun visited Lami, the deceased’s wife, she was inconsolable. Tears flowed down her cheeks. It was the next day that she was able to speak. She said her life had come to an end. Emmanuel, according to her, was everything a man could be:

“He was caring and loving. Never did he fail to cater for us. He spent quality time with us. He used to bath me whenever I give birth. He loved his children equally. He left us with nothing to fall back on. I don’t even have a skill to apply to eke out a living. We have four children. Who will take care of them? Life is so complicated. “I am appealing with Nigerians to help me. Because I don’t know where to run to.”

Sylvester, a neighbor said the late Emmanuel was a peacemaker who loathed trouble. The burden, he predicted would be enormous for the wife.