Day Nigerians, others gathered to celebrate Russia

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A day to the official date of its national day, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Abuja led by its Ambassador, Alexey Shebarshin, gathered Russian nationals, friends and well wishers to celebrate Russia, the largest country in the world (by area).

In attendance were the diplomatic community, government officials, captains of industry, graduates of Soviet/Russian universities and Russian nationals. The envoy emphasised the distinctive role of the unity in diversity that evolved during the thousand-year history of Russia and became a cornerstone of the Russian national identity: “This is the day for all Russians to take pride in their identity and relish the unity of our nation.”

He stressed the unwavering friendly nature of the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Russia and expressed hope of future development: “Russia is proud of the years of history of friendship and deepening bilateral relations with Nigeria.”

The envoy said it was a great pleasure to note the many aspects of the Russia-Nigeria relations, revealing that over the last years, both counties witnessed significant boost in areas of cooperation: “Russia is committed to working hand-in-hand with her Nigerian partners.”

Noticeable at the event was a former Russian student and owner of The Dome, Abuja, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo. He spoke with Daily Sun: “It is a day that is celebrating the exit of Russia from the Soviet Union. I have some kind of nostalgia, I feel good because I was living in Russia then on a day like this when it all happened. So, I am part of that history.”

He spent 10 years in Russia and explained his fluency in the Russian language: “I speak and I write it. And it is a language, it is a culture, it is a people and I am very proud to be associated with. I was there at my youthful age and that was where I was actually formed.”

Memories of Russia will never depart from the life of Okonkwo and he said he could still recall great memories of Russia. “Great memories! It was a lot of fun, we nurtured the capitalism in Russia, we taught them business, we had great time.”

Still basking in the euphoria of his Russian experience, Okonkwo further said: “When I was in Russia, it was like heaven on earth. As students then, we were living on top of the world. We could afford anything you can imagine: first class ticket to any part of the world, sophisticated-graded education, and great fun. So, I think my life in Russia, my education in Russia, is what formed what I am today.”